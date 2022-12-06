What are participatory notes?

Staying on with markets, had introduced in the year 2000 so that the foreign investors too have a slice of India's growing stock pie. But in 2007, when it thought of regulating it, the crashed like ninepins. The regulator shelved the plan, but not the unease. Meanwhile, foreign investment through this instrument continues to swell. So what is a P-note and what are SEBI’s concerns around it? Listen to this podcast to know more.