JUST IN
YouTube Music launches 'Listening Room' on Discord to get users' feedback
Netflix announces to roll out paid password sharing service in 2023
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G go on sale with introductory offers
Microsoft begins to roll out 'tabs' feature in Notepad for Windows 11
Instagram users can now pause notifications by enabling 'Quiet mode'
Apple continues working on classical music app after a year's delay: Report
Costar Mateband N300 review: An attempt to stand out amid budget earphones
WhatsApp working on feature to allow sending pictures in original quality
Meta rolling out centralised account settings for Instagram, Facebook
Twitter officially bans third-party applications with new developer rules
You are here: Home » Technology » News
YouTube Music launches 'Listening Room' on Discord to get users' feedback
icon-arrow-left
iQOO confirms Neo 7 smartphone specifications ahead of February 16 launch
Business Standard

Google removes 'Smart Reply' suggestions from Voice app on Android, iOS

Google has removed Smart Reply suggestions that appeared at the bottom of messages from the Voice app on Android and iOS

Topics
Google | Android | Apple iOS

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Voice
Google Voice

Google has removed Smart Reply suggestions that appeared at the bottom of messages from the Voice app on Android and iOS.

The company introduced the feature last year in February.

According to 9to5Google, this simple feature examined the most recently received message and suggested up to three contextual replies.

These pills would appear above the "Type a message" field with the Smart Reply immediately sending on tap.

Google Voice's release notes on the Play Store and App Store confirm the removal: "Smart responses are no longer supported", said the report.

Meanwhile, Google released the standalone "Switch Access" app on the Play Store, which was originally part of the Android Accessibility Suite.

The app allows users to interact with their Android device using one or more switches or a keyboard instead of the touchscreen.

"Control your phone or tablet using switches or the front camera. You can use switches to select items, scroll, enter text and more. Switch Access can be helpful if you can't interact directly with your device," according to the Switch Access about page.

The app scans the items on users' screens and highlights each item until they make a selection.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 16:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU