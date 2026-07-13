SC seeks UP SIT status report on alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a status report from the Uttar Pradesh government's Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged embezzlement of donation money at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The UP government formed the SIT on June 13.

A Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan heard a batch of public interest litigations (PILs) regarding the alleged financial irregularities at Ayodhya's Ram temple. The Bench also issued notice to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the temple's affairs, on the pleas seeking a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged donation theft.

Narendra Kumar Goswami, one of the three petitioners, moved the top court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of the Ram temple's finances. Lawyers Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav filed the second petition seeking similar measures. A third petition, filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament Sudhakar Singh, also sought a forensic audit of the temple trust's finances.

A special anti-corruption court in Faizabad extended the judicial custody of eight accused in the alleged Ram temple donation theft case by 14 days, until July 27, after the previous term ended on Monday. The prosecution had on Friday sought police remand of two accused, Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav and Subhash Srivastava. The court will decide on the matter on Tuesday. Yadav is a former driver of Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Champat Rai, while Srivastava, a former bank employee, was reportedly associated with the donation-counting process.

The Ram temple trust on Monday invited applications for the post of its first chief executive officer (CEO) by 4 pm on July 18. It specified the basic qualification criteria, stating that candidates with experience in managing a temple or Hindu religious institution, including retired officers, could apply. The notification states that applicants must be "actively practising Hindus", while "being a devotee of Lord Ram belonging to the Vaishnava tradition will be considered desirable". A three-member panel will scrutinise the applications and recommend suitable candidates for the post.

The SIT is also expected to visit Ayodhya again in the coming days to question people associated with the temple trust, official sources told PTI. The SIT submitted its preliminary inquiry report to the state government on June 23.

The Congress on Monday kept up the pressure regarding the alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya's Ram temple. In the Chhattisgarh Assembly, the Opposition Congress demanded a discussion on the issue, triggering heated exchanges and the eventual adjournment of the House.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said in Kannur on Monday that the party will raise the issue forcefully in Parliament when it meets for the monsoon session from July 20.

In a development related to temple donation management, the Karnataka government has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) aimed at ensuring security, transparency and accountability for donations at state-run temples. It was issued after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar last week directed officials to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in all major temples under the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Muzrai) Department. Gujarat's famous Ambaji temple has also implemented a stricter SOP for counting donations after old CCTV footage of an outsourced employee allegedly attempting to steal Rs 100,000 from the shrine's cash room in Banaskantha district went viral online two months ago.

In Uttarakhand, state police arrested former Badrinath temple committee employee Pramod Nautiyal on Monday in connection with alleged irregularities in handling shrine donations, police said. Nautiyal is a suspended employee of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).