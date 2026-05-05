SC strikes down degrading bail conditions, orders nationwide compliance

In a landmark rebuke, the Supreme Court has torn into what it termed the “colonial mindset” within the judiciary by striking down “abhorrent, degrading and humiliating” bail conditions imposed by courts in Odisha that required accused persons, most of whom are members of marginalised tribal and Dalit communities, to clean police station premises as a pre-condition for their release.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a series of controversial bail orders passed by the Orissa High Court and subordinate courts in Odisha, a Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi on Monday declared such conditions “null and void”.

After finding that Adivasi and Dalit accused were being ordered to clean police stations as a condition for securing bail, the apex court ordered immediate removal of such pre-conditions from all existing bail orders in the state and directed that the ruling be circulated to every High Court and judicial officer in the country to ensure that no court replicates such “caste-coloured and oppressive conditions.”

According to the order, the extraordinary judicial intervention came in connection with protests in Odisha’s mineral-rich tribal belt, where landowners and settlers have been agitating against a proposed bauxite mining project of the Vedanta Group in Rayagada and Kalahandi districts since 2023. The protests, led largely by tribals and Dalit communities, occasionally turned violent, according to court records, resulting in multiple FIRs and the arrest of protesters.

While the Supreme Court clarified that it was not examining either the legality of the land acquisition process or the criminal cases arising out of the protests, it turned its attention to what happened after the arrests when trial courts and the High Court granted bail but attached a range of pre-conditions, effectively treating the accused as if they had already been convicted.

One of the orders under scrutiny was passed in connection with a case of 2025, where the Orissa High Court directed an accused person to clean the premises of Kashipur police station every morning between 6 am and 9 am for two months after release. The Inspector-in-Charge was also asked to provide cleaning materials such as brooms, phenyl and other items for the task.

A similar order was also passed by an Additional District and Sessions Judge in Rayagada in another bail matter with almost identical conditions, besides asking the accused to furnish a bail bond of ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties. The Supreme Court noted that at least six more such orders were passed by trial courts in Odisha, imposing similar unpalatable conditions, between May 2025 and January 2026.

"Such conditions reflect an underlying, albeit unarticulated, bias of the Odisha State Judiciary, premised on the perception that the accused individuals, belonging to marginalised Adivasi communities and therefore it may be justified to subject them to such burdensome requirements. This unfortunate condition, in fact, is founded upon the presumption of guilt of the accused, as in a way, a nature of sentence has been awarded to them," the order stated.

The Bench observed that even if such conditions were imposed “inadvertently or without any premeditated bias,” their nature was so degrading and alien to law that they carried the potential to cast a serious aspersion, suggesting that the Odisha judiciary was afflicted by caste-based bias.

Invoking the constitutional promise of equality and dignity, the Supreme Court revisited foundational principles embodied in Articles 14, 15, 16 and 17 of the Constitution, emphasising that India’s constitutional philosophy seeks to build a casteless society founded on substantive equality. It reminded the judiciary of its role as the “sentinel on the qui vive,” entrusted with protecting the most vulnerable sections of society against discrimination and arbitrary state action.

The Bench expressed “deep disappointment” and “strongest disapproval” at what it described as a regression to a colonial mindset. It held that imposing such conditions was not only legally impermissible but also ex facie violative of human rights because it undermined the presumption of innocence, one of the foundational principles of criminal jurisprudence.

“Such conditions, far from advancing the cause of justice, strike at the dignity of the accused and proceed on the premise of their guilt, which is totally impermissible in law,” the court said, while unequivocally declaring all similar conditions imposed by courts in Odisha to be unenforceable.

Observing that such caste-coloured and oppressive conditions have the potential to generate serious social friction, the Bench ordered the Registry of the Supreme Court to circulate the order to all High Courts in the country with a clear directive that no such conditions should ever be imposed while granting bail.

In an immediate relief for the affected individuals, the apex court also directed that all accused who had already been granted bail under such orders would continue to remain on bail without being burdened by these offending conditions.

The Registrar General of the Orissa High Court has been directed to file a compliance report within four weeks, and the matter has been listed again on May 11 for compliance.