Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 10:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC to hear FIR plea over cash found at Justice Varma's residence on Mar 28

SC to hear FIR plea over cash found at Justice Varma's residence on Mar 28

The plea also challenges the 1991 judgement in the K Veeraswami case, in which the top court ruled that no criminal proceedings could be initiated against a judge of the High Court without CJI's nod

Supreme Court, SC

On Tuesday, the three members of a Supreme Court-appointed in-house committee visited the residence of Justice Varma, commencing its inquiry in the matter. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Friday a plea seeking a direction to Delhi Police to lodge an FIR over the alleged discovery of semi-burnt stash of cash from the official residence of High Court judge Yashwant Varma.

According to the SC's cause list for Friday, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan is scheduled to hear the matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Wednesday had refused urgent hearing after lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara mentioned the plea.  ALSO READ: Cash stash at judge's home: Phones of 8 Delhi cops under forensic probe

 

The plea was filed by Nedumpara and three others on Sunday seeking a direction to police to lodge an FIR in the matter.

The plea also challenges the 1991 judgement in the K Veeraswami case, in which the top court ruled that no criminal proceedings could be initiated against a judge of the high court or the top court without the prior nod of the Chief Justice of India.  ALSO READ: Supreme Court releases inquiry report against Justice Yashwant Varma

Also Read

National Company Law Tribunal, NCLT

Resolution plan binding even if stakeholder not party to NCLT case: SC

Supreme Court, SC

Pay compensation for illegal occupation of Lodhi-era monument: SC to RWA

Supreme court

SC gives 2-month deadline for states to create system for misleading ads

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Highlights: RBI releases Monetary Policy Committee meeting calendar for FY26

PremiumSupreme Court, SC

SC junks CBIC plea, says GST errors can be corrected even after deadline

The alleged cash discovery happened following a fire at Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14, prompting the fire officers to rush to the spot.

On Tuesday, the three members of a Supreme Court-appointed in-house committee visited the residence of Justice Varma, commencing its inquiry in the matter.

In the wake of the controversy, the apex court Collegium recommended the repatriation of Justice Varma to his parent Allahabad High Court. He was already de-rostered by the Delhi High Court following a directive from the CJI.

On March 22, the CJI constituted the three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry into allegations and decided to upload on the SC website the inquiry report of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya of the Delhi High Court. It included photos and videos of the alleged discovery of a huge stash of cash.

Justice Varma denounced any insinuation and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom either by him or any of his family members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Police

Delhi Police deploys 'Shishtachar' squads to ensure women safety, security

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

LIVE news: We are reducing duty to become manufacturing hub for batteries, says Sitharaman

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Cash stash at judge's home: Phones of 8 Delhi cops under forensic probe

ICAI India

CA final exams to be held thrice a year from this year, announces ICAI

Kunal Kamra, Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra row: Mumbai Police asks stand-up to appear before it on Mar 31

Topics : Supreme Court High Court Delhi Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Goa Board HSSC Results 2025SRH vs LSG LIVE ScoreStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuySRH vs LSG Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon