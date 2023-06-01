close

Security tightened ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary in Punjab

The army had carried out Operation Blue Star in June 1984 to flush out hiding militants from Golden Temple in Amritsar

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
Security was beefed up across Punjab on Thursday with the state police carrying out flag marches and deploying adequate number of security personnel at crucial places ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary on June 6.

The army had carried out Operation Blue Star in June 1984 to flush out hiding militants from Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The Punjab Police on Thursday carried out flag marches in sensitive and vulnerable areas as a measure to instill confidence among the general public. As many as 110 flag marches were conducted covering 192 vulnerable areas across the state, an official statement said.

The exercise was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police were directed to conduct flag marches in their respective districts. Police also apprehended 368 suspicious people during these flag marches.

He said the exercise was aimed to boost the confidence of people besides preparing the police personnel to tackle any untoward situation.

The Punjab Police will ensure peaceful observance of the Operation Bluestar anniversary for which foolproof arrangements are in place and adequate security has been deployed across the state, the officer said.

The Special DGP said deployment of police teams has also been intensified at vital places like bus stands, railway stations and other sensitive areas to prevent intrusion of anti-social elements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : operation blue star Punjab Government

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

