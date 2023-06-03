close

Sisodia reaches residence to meet ailing wife as HC grants interim relief

A senior jail official said Sisodia was taken to his residence around 9 am under security cover. He will have to report back at 5 pm

Press Trust of India New Delhi
After Delhi HC grants interim relief, Sisodia reaches residence to meet ailing wife

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 11:17 AM IST
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia arrived at his residence from the Tihar jail on Saturday, after getting interim relief to meet his ailing wife.

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed the AAP leader, arrested in cases related to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy, to meet his ailing wife at his residence.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the Tihar jail superintendent to take Sisodia to his residence where he has been allowed to meet his wife from 10 am to 5 pm.

A senior jail official said Sisodia was taken to his residence around 9 am under security cover. He will have to report back at 5 pm.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam and has been in custody since. The high court denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30.

He was arrested on March 9 in the case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is currently in judicial custody.

The high court made it clear that Sisodia shall not interact with the media or any other person except his family members, and also not access phone or the Internet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manish Sisodia Delhi High Court

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

