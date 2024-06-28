SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav gets VIP lift to Parliament amid Delhi deluge. Watch

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ram Gopal Yadav was assisted by his support staff as he navigated a challenging exit from his official residence in Delhi, following heavy rainfall that triggered flood-like conditions across the city, including in the Lutyens area.

Expressing frustration, Ram Gopal Yadav told ANI, “NDMC is not prepared. The rainfalls are late, still they didn’t clean the drains... If the drains are cleaned, this situation would never occur. A Niti Aayog member, ministers, MoS Home, other ministers, Navy Admiral, General live here. But commuting is difficult when it is waterlogged. You can see what I had to do to go to Parliament. I have been speaking with NDMC officers since 4 am. They should pump out the water, water has entered our residences.”

Meanwhile, another politician was seen rowing an inflatable boat on a flooded street as a form of protest against the ‘collapsing’ infrastructure.



Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Ravinder Singh Negi, a resident of Vinod Nagar in east Delhi, highlighted the severity of the flooding in the locality and held the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi responsible.

“All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn’t get it cleaned ahead of monsoon. This has led to waterlogging...Vinod Nagar is submerged,” said the BJP leader, pausing his frantic ‘rowing’ to speak to news agency ANI.





Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari highlighted the waterlogging caused by heavy rains in Delhi through a post on X. Sharing a picture of the flooded lawn at his residence, he commented, “When it rains, it pours.”





In a separate post, he was seen wading through the waterlogged area to reach Parliament.

Monsoon arrives in Delhi as rain pounds the capital



Visuals shared on social media show several areas inundated with water, causing extensive traffic snarls that severely impacted daily commuters, particularly office-goers.

At New Delhi Railway Station, commuters waded through knee-high water, carrying children through submerged streets. Metro stations in some sectors also faced waterlogging, compounding public discomfort.

Flight operations were disrupted at Delhi airport following a canopy collapse at Terminal 1 Departure, rendering the area non-functional. Passengers are advised to use the arrival section for Terminal 1 departures. Mehram Nagar underpass towards Terminal 3 also reported waterlogging.

Traffic congestion affected both carriageways from Akshardham to Ghaziabad and vice-versa due to waterlogging at Murga Mandi roundabout, Ghazipur Border.

The uprooting of a tree opposite Jwala Heri Market has disrupted traffic in the carriageway from Jwala Heri Market towards Madipur. Minto Road saw gridlock in both directions from Kamla Market to Connaught Place due to waterlogging at Minto Bridge underpass.

On the Outer Ring Road, traffic slowed from Bhera Enclave Roundabout towards Peeragarhi due to waterlogging near Peeragarhi Village Road. IP Marg, BSZ Marg, and Vikash Marg were also affected by waterlogging and vehicle breakdowns at Tilak Bridge underpass (W-Point).