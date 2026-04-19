StatsGuru: Women's fair political representation still a far cry

The Constitution (131st amendment) Bill to guarantee a 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies was defeated in Parliament on Friday. Commonly known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the Bill anchored delimitation on the basis of the 2011 Census data, sidestepping the need for a fresh Census, with implementation targeted for 2029. Women's representation in Parliament and state Assemblies has barely changed since Independence.