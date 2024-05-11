WATCH: Kejriwal, wife Sunita offer prayers at Delhi temple after SC relief

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, a day after the Supreme Court granted him temporary bail in the liquor policy case. The AAP chief was accompanied by his wife Sunita, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh during the visit.





A video of Kejriwal's visit to the temple has also been shared by his party's official 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle. "Hail Lord Bajrang Bali. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and MP Sanjay Singh, visited the ancient Hanuman temple located at Connaught Place and had darshan of Lord Hanuman. May the blessings of Hanumanji remain on all the countrymen," the caption of the video, with about 1,000 likes within 30 minutes of the post, read.

Kejriwal is also scheduled to hold two road shows and a key press conference later in the day. After walking out from the Tihar jail on Friday evening, Kejriwal cornered the Narendra Modi government, labelling it as "dictatorial" and urged the public to extend him support in his fight against "dictatorship."

His party has consistently denounced the Centre for what they perceive as "arbitrary" misuse of investigative agencies to suppress Opposition voices during the crucial elections.

The bail conditions imposed on Kejriwal

The Delhi CM was granted interim bail by the top court in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The top court, while granting him bail, imposed several restrictions on Kejriwal and made it clear that he had been released to only conduct election campaigns during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

According to the court’s order, Kejriwal is not allowed to visit the Delhi Secretariat or CM’s office during his 21-day bail period. He is also not allowed to make any comment “with regard to his role in the present case; and will not interact with any of the witnesses and/or have access to any official files connected with the case," said the court.

The Delhi CM’s other bail conditions include prohibiting him from signing any official file “unless absolutely necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor's sanction during the 21-day interim bail period.”

He is also required to surrender back to the Tihar jail on June 2, the court said. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the case linked to the alleged money laundering in the execution of now scrapped Delhi liquor policy 2021-22.