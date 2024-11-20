Business Standard
Swiggy Instamart is sending free 'tinday' on election day, here's why

Swiggy Instamart is sending free 'tinday' on election day, here's why

Swiggy Instamart started a unique and creative campaign urging people to cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Swiggy Instamart received a lot of applause for its creative marketing campaign urging people to exercise their fundamental right and cast a vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. 
 
Today, the food delivery giant is sending free 'tinday' (Indian round gourd) with some orders in Mumbai. Initially, people were confused about what ‘tinday’ has to do with the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024.

The creative campaign came into limelight when a Mumbai-based X user, Eesha Tirodkar, shared a post. She shared a picture of the paper bag receiving free 'tinday' with her order in Swiggy Instamart. 
 
 
The paper bag has a message that reads, “Didn't choose tinday but stuck with tinday? That's what happens when someone else makes the choice for you.” With this creative campaign, the Swiggy Instamart advises people to “Cast your vote. Own your choices.”
 
Tirondkar shared a post along with a caption that reads, “Instamart randomly gave free tinday with my delivery today and a rather fun message also. You already know the rhyming word.”
 
The viral post has garnered 57K views and it has been liked by over 1k people. 

Watch the viral post here:

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The single-phase polling in Maharashtra started at 7 am on Wednesday and will continue till 6 pm, covering all the 288 constituencies. A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting in the election, which also includes 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting in 149 constituencies, along with the alliance Shiv Sena and NCP, who are contesting for 81 and 59 seats, respectively. 
 
On the other hand, Congress is fighting for 101 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, along with some smaller parties in the race. Around 9.7 crore people registered voters determining the outcome of this pivotal election.
 

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Swiggy Election news

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

