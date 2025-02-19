Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Teen posing as Jay Shah tries to extort Rs 5 lakh from BJP MLA, arrested

Teen posing as Jay Shah tries to extort Rs 5 lakh from BJP MLA, arrested

A teen posing as Jay Shah demanded Rs 5 lakh from BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan. Police arrested two suspects and are searching for a third involved in similar extortion attempts on Uttarakhand MLAs

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A teenager allegedly posed as Jay Shah, the former chief of India’s cricket board and the son of Home Minister Amit Shah, and attempted to extort Rs 5 lakh from BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan of Haridwar’s Ranipur constituency over the phone, news agency PTI reported.  
 

Incident details  

 
On Sunday evening, Chauhan received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as Jay Shah, who is now chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and requested Rs 5 lakh as donation for the Bharatiya Janata Party.  
 
Chauhan grew suspicious and questioned the caller, who then cussed and threatened him. The caller warned that if the demand was not met, he would tarnish the MLA’s reputation on social media.  
 
 
 Chauhan’s public relations officer, Romish Kumar, filed a complaint at Bahadrabad police station. The authorities registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation to locate the suspect.  
 

Arrests made  

 
Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Singh Dobal said that three individuals were arrested in connection with the case. Priyanshu Pant, 19, who made the extortion call, was arrested in Delhi, while Uvesh Ahmed, who collaborated with Pant, was arrested in Rudrapur. Additionally, Dobal further said that the search is ongoing for Gaurav Nath, another suspect in the case.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Centre sanctions Rs 1554.99 cr to five states hit by natural calamities

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

Meet Gyanesh Kumar, India's Chief Election Commissioner and his tasks ahead

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

'Disrespectful': Rahul Gandhi slams 'midnight decision' on CEC appointment

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi crticises Amit Shah over new CEC's midnight appointment

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah reviews implementation of J-K's new criminal laws with Abdullah

 
Dobal said that this was not the first time the accused were involved in such crimes. Previously, they had attempted to extort money from two Uttarakhand legislators — Nainital MLA Sarita Arya and Rudrapur MLA Shiv Arora — by falsely promising them ministerial positions.  
 

How the police tracked the accused  

 
According to Dobal, investigators traced the suspects using call detail records (CDR), IMEI numbers, and location tracking. Based on their findings, raids were conducted in Ghaziabad and Delhi, leading to Pant’s arrest in Delhi along with the mobile phone used in the crime.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Udhayanidhi Stalin

States accepting Hindi risk losing mother tongue, warns Udhayanidhi Stalin

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

LIVE news: Party to stay away from weak leaders who run away in difficult times, says Kharge

BJP

Delhi CM announcement LIVE news updates: BJP to pick next Delhi CM in key party meeting today

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Bank holidays 2025: Why will banks be closed on 20 Feb in these states?

Kartarpur, Sikh pilgrims, India-Pak

'Turbans thrown in dustbin': Sikh deportee recounts US detention ordeals

Topics : Amit Shah Jay Shah BS Web Reports crimes cyber crimes India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentREET 2024 Admit CardHexaware Technologies Share PricePAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon