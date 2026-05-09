TMC names Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as LoP in West Bengal assembly

The TMC on Saturday appointed Ballygunge MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly.

In a statement, the party announced that Dhanekhali MLA Asima Patra and Chowrangee legislator Nayna Bandyopadhyay would serve as deputy leaders of the opposition.

Kolkata Port MLA Firhad Hakim was appointed chief whip in the assembly.

Hakim is also the mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The party said the newly appointed leaders would work "with commitment for the interest of the people of Bengal".

BJP swept the assembly elections, winning 207 seats in the 294-member House and forming the government in the state for the first time. The TMC won 80 seats in the elections.

Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as chief minister earlier in the day.