UCC, 'One Nation One Election' moving in positive direction: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged the Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One Election' as two of the unfinished agendas of the BJP, and said serious and positive discussions are taking place on them.

Addressing virtually an event on the BJP's foundation day, Modi also targeted the Congress and said BJP workers endured many hardships like Emergency and also oppression under the grand old party.

He said many BJP workers have even sacrificed their lives as was witnessed in states like West Bengal and Kerala, "where violence has been turned into a political culture".

"Our mission is still ongoing. On Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One Election', serious discussions are taking place in the country and we are moving in positive directions on them," he said.

'One Nation, One Election' system proposes to hold polls for assembly and Lok Sabha simultaneously. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) seeks to create same set of laws for everyone regarding marriage, adoption etc. across the country.

Modi said the nation knows that the BJP is sincerely striving to face every challenge and will continue to do so and positive results have been achieved before, and they will be achieved in the future as well.

"The end of hundreds of black laws from the British era, the construction of a new Parliament building for democracy, 10 percent reservation for the poor in the general category, a law to ban triple talaq, Citizenship Amendment Act, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya... there are countless such works that are the result of the BJP's honest efforts" he said.

The prime minister noted that the BJP is the only political party where the workers consider the party as their mother.

"That is why the party's foundation day is not just a political event. It is an emotional occasion for every workers. This day gives us an opportunity to express our gratitude to the party for giving us the chance to serve the nation," he said.