Cong keeps singing to Pak's tunes, compromising nation's security: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said while his government carried out 'Operation Sindoor' on terror camps in Pakistan, the Congress continued to "sing to the tune of" the neighbouring country.

Addressing an election rally in Assam's Barpeta district, he also accused the opposition party of taking a myopic view on development, while asserting that the BJP focuses on long-term growth.

"The party always took short-term measures so that they could indulge in corruption. But the BJP looks far ahead while taking decisions for all-around development of all sections of society," Modi said.

Modi alleged that during the 2016 surgical strikes or the 2025 'Operation Sindoor', the Congress has always sung to Pakistan's tune, giving importance to their agenda.

"This Pakistan connection always weighs heavily on the country ('hamesha desh par bhari parta hain'), and we can never allow that," he said.

Modi also accused the grand old party of neglecting the Army by refusing to implement the 'One Rank, One Pension' for the veterans for decades. But the BJP government ensured that justice was done to those who protect the nation by giving them this benefit, he said.

"We have so far disbursed ₹1.24 trillion to the bank accounts of former Army personnel," the prime minister said.

Addressing another rally in Hojai, Modi accused the Gandhi family of indulging in dynastic politics and corruption.

''The first family of Congress is the most corrupt in the country, indulging in scams of huge proportions and is currently out on bail," he said.

The Congress can do only two things -- tell lies and indulge in corruption, he added.

In an apparent swipe at Rahul Gandhi's "mohabbat ki dukaan" remark, Modi said the Congress represents "mithya ki dukaan" (shop of lies) and "apmaan" (insult).

"There is another family in Assam and both are making false promises ahead of the polls," he said, in an apparent reference to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

''The Congress is in power in Himachal, Karnataka and Telangana...they made tall promises before the polls, but what have they done so far?'' he asked.

Modi urged people not to be taken in by the Congress' false promises in Assam and vote for the BJP for a third successive term so that the journey of development can continue.

Referring to the global situation due to conflicts in West Asia, he said the government is working to shield citizens, especially the poor, middle class and farmers, from its impact.

''It has been the BJP's priority since the beginning to focus on minimising their sufferings, and this will continue," he added.

He said peace was established in Assam after a lot of sacrifices and due to the BJP's honest efforts in implementing the peace accords signed during the past 10 years.

"Peace and stability in the state have led to development under the BJP rule, and for it to continue, it is necessary to keep the Congress out (of power)," the prime minister said.

Wooing women voters, Modi said the 33 per cent quota for women in Parliament would be implemented from the 2029 general elections.

"A special session of Parliament has been convened on April 16 to discuss the issue with all parties and take this forward. But some people are trying to spread rumours even about this," he said.

The Budget session of Parliament has been extended for three more days and will reconvene on April 16 after a brief recess, with the Centre planning to bring legislation to raise the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816.

The proposed increase in seats is aimed at facilitating the implementation of the women's reservation law enacted in 2023.

"All states in the country will benefit from this...they have waited 40 years for this, and women in Assam should urge all parties to ensure the Bill's passage," Modi said.

He accused the Congress of neglecting tribals when it was in power.

"The Congress has helped infiltrators settle in places of worship. But the BJP government is evicting them and giving land documents to the indigenous people of the state." He also greeted the people on the occasion of the BJP's foundation day with the pledge to make the nation developed and 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

"The Congress is now left in a few states, but they do not bring out the report cards of the work done by them. On the other hand, the BJP reaches out to the people with what they have done, particularly for the farmers," he said.

He said the minimum support price for paddy has increased from ₹1,300 per quintal in 2013 to ₹2,370 per quintal at present.

"Farmers' income is increasing, and the BJP is transferring money directly to their bank accounts, bypassing middlemen," he said.

In a local reference, Modi said Assam's famed 'Joha' rice is now being exported to European countries.

Polling for the 126 assembly constituencies in Assam will be held on April 9, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.