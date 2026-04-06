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Chandigarh on high alert after bomb threat targets University, schools

The email contained specific timings for the alleged explosions, stating that schools could be targeted at 1:11 pm, the Mayor's office at 2:11 pm, and the Secretariat at 3:11 pm

Bomb threat

The email issued a direct threat of a grenade attack at Chandigarh University's Gandhi Bhavan at 9:11 pm the same night Representative Image: Canva/Free

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 12:28 PM IST

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A threatening email warning of multiple bomb blasts at key locations in Chandigarh, including the Mayor's office, Secretariat, Chandigarh University, Gandhi Bhavan, and several schools, has triggered a high-security alert in the city on Monday.

The email contained specific timings for the alleged explosions, stating that schools could be targeted at 1:11 pm, the Mayor's office at 2:11 pm, and the Secretariat at 3:11 pm. It further issued a direct threat of a grenade attack at Chandigarh University's Gandhi Bhavan at 9:11 pm the same night.

The email read, "Khalistan wale bachian de khilaf nahin Hindu-stan Modi sarkar nu tabah karange KHALISTAN," which translates to "Khalistanis are not against the children; rather, they will destroy the 'Hindu-stan' Modi government--Khalistan."

 

The message also warned residents to "save their children," while making references to wider threats in the city.

Authorities are actively investigating the email and further details are awaited.

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This incident follows a similar threat received by the office of Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on April 1. The email was sent to the official email ID of the Mayor, prompting heightened security in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police confirmed that 47-year-old Srinivas Louis has been sent to a six-day police remand in connection with sending over 1,000 hoax threat messages targeting government offices, High Courts, and other institutions across the country.

"47-year-old Srinivas Louis, who was arrested for allegedly sending more than 1,000 hoax threat messages targeting several institutions, High Courts and government offices across the country, has been sent to a 6-day Delhi Police remand. It has come to light that he had a land dispute in Mysuru, Karnataka, and his father was not getting his share. Due to this, Srinivas Louis wanted to study Law and was miffed with the Court as justice was not being done to him. He had qualified for NET and had worked as an Assistant Professor."

The officials further stated that messages and emails were sent by him via phone. "Most of the mails/messages were sent by him from his phone. The police team has gone to Mysuru to take the device into their custody. He was an expert in masking his IP address. He had sent emails to a few cities, even in Pakistan. He kept changing his address, fearing that he would get caught. Not just Courts across several cities, but even the Supreme Court was on his target," Delhi police stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Chandigarh Chandigarh University Bomb Threat Calls Email threat

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 12:28 PM IST

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