Udaipur stabbing: Victims' family members claim not allowed hospital visit

The SP said that while mobile internet services continue to remain suspended considering the law and order situation, market were open on Sunday

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Family members of the boy whose stabbing by a classmate triggered communal violence in Udaipur took part in a rally in the city on Sunday, alleging that they were not being allowed to see the victim at the hospital.
A large number of people, including family members of the boy, were part of the rally that began at Udaipur's Mukherjee Nagar Chowk. Raising slogans, the rally reached MB Hospital, demanding that the family members be allowed to see the boy.
Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal said, "There was some confusion that family members cannot meet the boy. But, they are allowed to do so."

His condition is stable but critical and soon a medical bulletin on him will also be released, Goyal said.
The SP said that while mobile internet services continue to remain suspended considering the law and order situation, market were open on Sunday. Additional police force has also been deployed in the area.
A Class-10 student allegedly stabbed another boy -- both minors -- at a government school on Friday, triggering communal violence in the city. A mob set fire to cars and pelted stones as news of the stabbing spread. Members of some Hindu outfits also protested the stabbing incident.
Later, the house of the boy was razed by the district administration using JCB machines on Saturday in the presence of police personnel. The house was built on forest land, officials said.
The district administration issued prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were imposed in the city. Mobile internet was suspended in several areas of Udaipur and all schools were ordered to remain shut.
SP Goyal said the boy who allegedly stabbed his classmate was produced before a court on Saturday and sent him to a juvenile home. His father has been detained and is being interrogated, he said.

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

