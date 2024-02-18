Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Union ministers reach Chandigarh for fourth round of talks with farmers

The meeting between the ministers and the farmer leaders will be held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26

farmers protest shambhu border tear gas

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A panel of Union ministers began the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders here on Sunday evening over their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
 
Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai reached the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 for the talks.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also joined the meeting.
 
The Union ministers and farmer leaders had met earlier on February8, 12 and 15 but the talks remained inconclusive.
 
The meeting comes amid thousands of farmers from Punjab staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the state's border with Haryana after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by police personnel.
 
The call for the march was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to press their demands.
 
Besides a legal guarantee of MSP, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21. 

Also Read

Chandigarh mayor polls: High court issues notices, refuses to stay result

Farmers' protest in Delhi: Gates of 9 metro stations shut; full list here

Farmers' protest highlights: CrPC 144 in Noida on Feb 16 for Bharat Bandh

Farmers' protest highlights: Mahapanchayat to discuss atrocities on farmers

Farmers' protest highlights: Heavy traffic snarl seen near Singhu border

6 Myanmarese poachers die of 'starvation' inside Andaman forest: Report

Progress of India-UK trade pact talks reviewed at highest level: Report

PM Modi to lay foundation of Kalki Dham Temple in UP's Sambhal on Monday

EAM Jaishankar discusses Gaza situation with Palestinian counterpart

Security stepped up in Kashmir ahead of PM Modi's visit to J-K on Feb 20

Topics : Chandigarh farmers farmers protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon