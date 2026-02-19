Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 07:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Weather today: IMD forecast rain in North India, snowfall in hilly states

Weather today: IMD forecast rain in North India, snowfall in hilly states

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for rainfall and snowfall across several states and forecast changes in minimum temperatures

Chennai Rains, cyclone Montha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for rainfall and snowfall across several states. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 7:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has been witnessing a mix of weather conditions in February, ranging from an early warm spell to light rainfall in several regions. The national capital also received light rain and witnessed cloudy skies on Wednesday, signalling a shift in weather conditions and offering respite from the early warm spell.
 
In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for rainfall and snowfall across several states and forecast changes in minimum temperatures.
 

Rainfall, snowfall and hailstorm warning

 
IMD has forecast isolated rainfall and snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
 
Isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds, with speeds reaching 30–40 kmph, is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan. Similar conditions have been predicted for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
 
 
Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely over west Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and north Gujarat. The department has forecast similar activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Kerala and Mahe as well. Hailstorm activity is likely at isolated places over east Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read

Lieutenant General Vipul Shinghal, India AI Impact Summit 2026

Command authority will remain paramount: Lt Gen Shinghal at AI Summit 2026

Sriram Krishnan

US wants India to build on American AI stack: White House advisor

Bharat Mandapam, ai summit

Galgotias faces backlash after showcasing Chinese robodog as own creation

Nvidia, Yotta

Nvidia, Yotta partner to deploy APAC's largest DGX Cloud Cluster in India

India AI Impact Summit, AI Summit

Big Tech bets, Galgotias robodog row shape day 3 of India-AI Summit

 

Minimum temperatures likely to rise in some regions

 
According to the IMD, minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over Maharashtra. A similar increase is expected over Gujarat as well.
 
However, northwest India is likely to witness a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours, after which no significant change is expected.
 
No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over east India in the coming days. The rest of the country is also expected to see stable minimum temperatures.
 
Meanwhile maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest India over the next 24 hours. This will be followed by a gradual rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius, after which no major change is expected.
 

Delhi forecast: Clear skies, shallow fog likely

 
Delhi received light rainfall on Wednesday and witnessed cloudy skies, marking a shift in weather conditions. The city also saw a drop in minimum temperatures along with cold winds.
 
For Thursday, the weather office has forecast mainly clear skies, with the possibility of shallow fog at isolated places during morning hours. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 26–28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius.
 

More From This Section

The total number of infiltrators caught in India increased from 2,262 in 2014 to 3,120 in 2025

Datanomics: Porous India-Myanmar border sees sharp spike in infiltrationpremium

SC, Supreme Court

Bail norms in heinous crimes apply equally to serious economic offences: SC

The central government's borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

Gujarat govt presents ₹4.08 trn Budget; big push to tourism, sports infra

Antilia

NIA court rejects bail plea of accused in Antilia bomb scare case

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain February 11, 2020. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Mallya tells HC he cannot specify return date due to UK travel restrictions

Topics : IMD weather forecast Delhi weather weather warning weather forecast BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance