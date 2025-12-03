Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mamata to address over 12,000 traders on Dec 17 as TMC ramps up MSME drive

Mamata to address over 12,000 traders on Dec 17 as TMC ramps up MSME drive

A business meet is also scheduled for December 18 to facilitate interactions with industry representatives

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to address over 12,000 traders at the Byabasayi Sammelan 2025' here on December 17, in a major outreach to the state's MSME-driven trading community ahead of next year's assembly elections.

A business meet is also scheduled for December 18 to facilitate interactions with industry representatives, as the usual two-day international business summit is not being held this year in view of the upcoming polls.

The Byabasayi Sammelan 2025' assumes significance as the state government seeks to consolidate support from all quarters, including small businesses, in the run-up to the 2026 assembly elections.

 

The Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations (CWBTA) president Sushil Poddar said the event, where Banerjee will be the chief guest, would provide a platform for the CM to connect with thousands of small traders, who form the backbone of Bengal's supply chain.

Traders create livelihood opportunities for more than one crore people in West Bengal, directly and indirectly. We look forward to the chief minister outlining priorities for ease of doing business and addressing ground-level challenges, Poddar said.

According to CWBTA, the state has around 60-65 lakh traders, including those in the unorganised sector, who play a key role in facilitating the movement of goods, supporting MSMEs, and linking Bengal with neighbouring markets. The network also contributes to cross-border commerce with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

The Byabasayi Sammelan' will deliberate on modernising trade infrastructure, removing bottlenecks, and strengthening government-industry coordination, Poddar said.

Delegations from all the 23 districts, including major commercial hubs and border trade points, are expected to attend the event.

The CWBTA the apex body of over 100 associations representing around 10 lakh traders will also present its vision for boosting trade-led growth, during the event, Poddar added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

