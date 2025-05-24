Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi records low of 28.4 deg C; thunderstorms, rain forecast for weekend

Delhi records low of 28.4 deg C; thunderstorms, rain forecast for weekend

The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dust storm, New Delhi Dust Strom

The air quality was "moderate" at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 120, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast thunderstorm with rain for Saturday and Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 62 per cent at 8:30 am on Saturday.

The air quality was "moderate" at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 120, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CM Gupta slams AAP for ignoring Delhi's issues at NITI Aayog for years

CM Gupta slams AAP for ignoring Delhi's issues at NITI Aayog for years

GCC Nations

Marked shift in GCC stance on terror since Mumbai attacks: Indian envoy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan not to attend NITI Aayog's Delhi meet

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

'Ayogya body': Cong slams NITI meet as exercise in 'hypocrisy', 'diversion'

Rainfall, Kerala rainfall

Southwest monsoon has arrived, says IMD, as rains batter parts of Kerala

Topics : Delhi weather India Meteorological Department IMD on rains weather forecast BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon