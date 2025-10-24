Friday, October 24, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / World Bank approves $280 mn loan for health system improvement in Kerala

World Bank approves $280 mn loan for health system improvement in Kerala

The $280 million Kerala Health System Improvement Programme will build a more comprehensive health system resistant to climate shocks

World bank

The programme aims to treat and support over 90 per cent of patients registered for hypertension and diabetes in the state through individual electronic tracking mechanisms (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The World Bank on Friday said it has approved a $280 million loan for a health system programme in Kerala to improve the life expectancy and quality of life for 11 million elderly and vulnerable people.

The programme aims to treat and support over 90 per cent of patients registered for hypertension and diabetes in the state through individual electronic tracking mechanisms. It will also establish a home-based care model for bedbound, homebound, and vulnerable elderly to provide comprehensive health services.

"The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors have approved a new programme to improve the life expectancy and quality of life for 11 million elderly and vulnerable people in the state of Kerala through wider access to health coverage and resilient health systems," the World Bank said in a statement.

 

The $280 million Kerala Health System Improvement Programme will build a more comprehensive health system resistant to climate shocks. It will also strengthen Kerala's digital health systems through expanded eHealth services, integrated data platforms, and enhanced cybersecurity.

"The programme will ensure a 40 per cent increase in patients whose hypertension is controlled and 60 per cent increase in cervical and breast cancer screening for women to accelerate efforts to end preventable deaths," said Paul Procee, the World Bank's Acting Country Director for India.

Also Read

World bank

World Bank to release another $200 mn for Amaravati capital project by Dec

Haldia Multi-Modal Terminal

World Bank-funded Haldia multimodal terminal gets private operator

Ajay Banga, World Bank

World Bank's Banga seeks more transparency in debt restructuring process

Ajay Banga, World Bank

UP's resilient farming model exemplary for small farmers: World Bank chief

GDP, India GDP

World Bank ups India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.5%, lowers FY27 projection

The programme will engage with local government bodies such as gram panchayats and municipal corporations, adopt standard protocols and procedures for antibiotic use and address zoonotic disease outbreaks by fast-tracking reliable laboratory information for patients.

Primary health facilities in the districts of Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Palakkad, and Alappuzha will also adopt climate-led solutions to improve energy efficiency and manage extreme heat and floods.

The $280 million loan from the International Bank of Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has a final maturity of 25 years with a grace period of five years, the World Bank said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Cloud seeding on Oct 29: Delhi ready for first artificial rainfall trial

Kurnool Bus Fire, Bus Fire, Fire, Bus Accident

Telangana govt announces ₹5 lakh aid for kin of Andhra bus fire victims

Piyush Pandey

LIVE news updates: PM Modi condoles death of ad icon Piyush Pandey, recalls fond memories

shreyas talpade

Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath booked in new fraud case over investment plan

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

2 suspected ISIS operatives plotting attack in Delhi mall, park arrested

Topics : World Bank Kerala Kerala government Health schemes Healthcare in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon