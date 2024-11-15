Business Standard
Home / India News / 'You should learn Kannada': Sridhar Vembu to non-natives in Bengaluru

'You should learn Kannada': Sridhar Vembu to non-natives in Bengaluru

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu supports the call for non-natives in Bengaluru to learn Kannada, saying it is a sign of respect for local culture and community integration

Sridhar Vembu Zoho

Sridhar Vembu

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sridhar Vembu, founder of Zoho, has expressed support for encouraging non-native residents of Bengaluru to learn Kannada. This discussion was sparked by a tweet from Moneycontrol journalist Chandra R Srikanth, who pointed out how many people readily learn European languages while traveling abroad but often resist learning regional languages within India, particularly Kannada.
 
Srikanth, who herself is not a native Kannada speaker, shared her personal experience of learning the language over the past decade. She mentioned that even modest efforts to speak Kannada have been well-received by locals.
 
Vembu agreed with Srikanth’s observations, emphasising the importance of learning the local language.
 
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “If you make Bengaluru your home, you should learn Kannada and your kids should learn Kannada. Not doing so after living many years in Bengaluru is disrespectful.”
 
He said that he encourages his Chennai-based employees from other states to learn Tamil to better integrate into the community and show respect for the local culture.
 
This call to promote Kannada learning is part of a broader, ongoing conversation about regional languages in India’s urban centres, particularly in states like Karnataka. As Bengaluru continues to grow as a global tech hub, the city has seen an influx of professionals from across India and even abroad, many of whom majorly communicate in English and Hindi.
 
Some Bengaluru residents view learning Kannada as an important sign of respect for the state’s culture, while others argue that the necessity of doing so is less critical given the widespread use of English in business and social settings.

More From This Section

Wedding season, weddings, wedding attire

Matrimony.com unveils 'weddingloans.com' platform offering wedding loans

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Amid severe pollution in Delhi, govt office timings revised: Check details

India china

In U-turn, CLSA shifts focus back to India and reduces China exposure

forex cash dollar deposit

LIVE: Forex reserves dropped by $6.477 bn to $675.653 bn for the week ended Nov 8, says RBI

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's aircraft hit by technical snag, delays return to New Delhi

 
Diverse opinions on social media 
Vembu’s tweet sparked mixed reactions online. Many agreed with the idea that learning the local language fosters community ties. One user commented, “Learning the local language is useful in many ways and should at least make an attempt at it rather than looking for reasons. It’s more fun learning new languages.”
 
However, others questioned the practicality of the expectation, particularly when Indian metros function in diverse linguistic environments. One user drew a comparison to Mumbai, where many long-term Kannada residents still don’t speak Marathi fluently.
 
Some users on X also pointed out that Bengaluru’s multilingual culture, along with the prevalence of app-based services and English as the common language in tech, has made learning Kannada seem less essential. One commenter said that “auto/ cabs are on apps now, even without that, basic instructions are language independent.”

Also Read

Two-wheeler

Festival season lifts retail auto sales by 12%, two-wheelers top demand

Corporate profit

Sobha Q2: PAT jumps to 75% to Rs 26.1 cr, net revenue grew 24% annually

AI

Kovai.co acquires Bengaluru-based business-to-consumer SaaS company Floik

Homes, Property, residential building

Bengaluru landlord demands Rs 5 lakhs deposit for 40,000 rental flat

the final call: A Vistara aircraft prepares to land at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday, the airline's last day in service ahead of its merger into Air India

Vistara completes merger with Air India: With cabin mood lights and selfies

Topics : Bengaluru Zoho India languages BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon