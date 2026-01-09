73% of India's fertiliser demand met via domestic production in 2025: Govt

Amid reports of growing dependence on imported fertiliser, the government said on Thursday that in 2025, around 73 per cent of the country’s total fertiliser consumption was met through domestic production.

This has happened as domestic production of fertilisers in 2025 reached an all-time record, an official statement said.

A few days ago, the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI), in data published, showed that India’s urea imports more than doubled to 7.17 million tonnes in the first eight months of the current financial year as domestic production declined, highlighting the country’s growing dependence on foreign supplies to meet farmer demand.

The critical difference between the two approaches is that while FAI based its argument on a financial year basis, the government has made its calculations on a calendar year basis.

The government said that in 2021, domestic production of fertilisers — urea , di-ammonium phosphate, NPK and single super phosphate (SSP) — was around 43.32 million tonnes, which rose to 46.78 million tonnes in 2022.

In 2023, domestic production of fertilisers, as per the government statement, saw a sharp jump to 50.79 million tonnes, which continued in 2024 to touch 50.95 million tonnes and reached 52.46 million tonnes in 2025.

“Setting up of new fertiliser plants, revival of closed units and a boost to indigenous production have all strengthened the sector,” the official statement said.

The FAI data, meanwhile, also showed that urea imports jumped 120.3 per cent to 7.17 million tonnes during April–November 2024-25, compared with 3.26 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

Domestic urea production fell 3.7 per cent to 19.75 million tonnes during the same period, the data showed.

Overall urea sales rose 2.3 per cent to 25.40 million tonnes.

“While we’ve achieved sales growth through coordinated planning, the significant reliance on imports — particularly for urea and DAP — underscores the importance of strategic supply chain management,” FAI Chairman S Sankarasubramanian said in a statement.

The data showed that in November alone, urea imports rose 68.4 per cent to 1.31 million tonnes, compared with 0.78 million tonnes in November 2024, while urea sales rose 4.8 per cent to 3.75 million tonnes in November from a year ago.