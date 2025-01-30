Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / India braces for warmer Feb, wheat crop, rapeseed output may be at risk

India braces for warmer Feb, wheat crop, rapeseed output may be at risk

As the world's second biggest wheat producer, India is counting on a bumper harvest in 2025 to avoid costly imports, following three straight years of poor crop yields since 2022

wheat msp agriculture

Higher temperatures during the grain formation stage could reduce yields for the fourth straight year, trimming overall production. | Representative Picture

Reuters MUMBAI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is set to see above-average temperatures in February, with key wheat- and rapeseed-growing states likely to see maximum temperatures up to 5 degrees Celsius above average on some days in a risk to crops, two weather bureau sources said.

As the world's second biggest wheat producer, India is counting on a bumper harvest in 2025 to avoid costly imports, following three straight years of poor crop yields since 2022.

After a sharp, sudden rise in temperatures in February and March shrivelled the crop, India, also the world's second-biggest wheat consumer, was forced to ban exports of the staple in 2022.

 

Higher temperatures during the grain formation stage could reduce yields for the fourth straight year, trimming overall production and forcing authorities to lower or remove the 40% import tax to facilitate imports to tide over shortages.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in northern, central, and eastern states are likely to be above normal in February, said a senior official at the India Meteorological Department, who did not wish to be identified ahead of the official announcement from the weather office.

Also Read

Premiumwheat,agriculture

Rising wheat prices also have a subsidy aspect, thanks to open market sales

wheat,agriculture

Wheat sowing increases 2.8%, oilseeds acreage remains lower: Govt

Wheat and potato farmers across the northern belt of the country are in a bind. The ongoing shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), among other problems, has doubled their cost of inputs.

Wheat sowing up 1.38% to 32 million hectare in 2024-25 rabi season

India Nepal, PM Narendra Modi, KP Sharma Oli

India holds meeting with Nepal govt; wheat supply of 200,000 MT confirmed

wheat

Climate change puts India's rice and wheat output at risk of 6-10% decline

The weather office is likely to issue its forecast for February on Friday.

"On a few days of February, maximum temperatures could rise 5 degrees Celsius above average in some states," the official said.

India's Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh states in the north, along with Madhya Pradesh in central India, form the country's top wheat-growing regions.

"In the second half of February, daytime temperatures in the northern and northwestern parts of the country could see a sharp rise," said another IMD official.

Winter-sown crops such as wheat, rapeseed, and chickpeas are planted from October to December and require cold weather conditions during their growth and maturity stages for optimal yields.

"If temperatures remain higher than normal for a prolonged period, it can negatively impact yields by creating moisture stress," said Ashwini Bansod, vice president for commodities research at Phillip Capital India, a Mumbai-based brokerage.

Hot and unseasonably warm weather leads to lower production and sharp drawdowns in state reserves.

As a result, wheat prices hit a record 33,250 rupees ($384.05) per metric ton earlier this month.

Any drop in the rapeseed crop could force India, the world's biggest vegetable oil importer, to step up its cooking oil imports, said a Mumbai-based trader with a global trade house.

The area under rapeseed, the country's main oilseed crop, is already down from last year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

As ethanol emerges as a source of alternative revenue for sugar companies due to differential pricing formulas and fixed buying by oil marketing companies, bio-plastics or Polylactic Acid (PLA)-based plastics are also gradually becoming a new avenue

Govt raises procurement price of C-heavy molasses ethanol by Rs 1.69/litre

Coffee, coffee beans

India's coffee exports likely to decline over 10% on lower production

PremiumSugarcane

Bagasse-generated power from UP sugar mills dropped to six-year low in FY24

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Govt may consider agri subsidies via direct benefit transfer: Shivraj Singh

French fries

From importer to exporter: How India took over the French fries market

Topics : Wheat production Wheat stock rapeseed meal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEadani Enterprises Q3 resultGATE 2025 exam DateGold-Silver Price TodayDeepSeekLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon