Friday, December 12, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre approves higher MSP for copra for 2026 season to support cultivators

Centre approves higher MSP for copra for 2026 season to support cultivators

In a statement, the committee said the Fair Average Quality MSP for milling copra was fixed at ₹12,027 per quintal, while ball copra was set at ₹12,500 per quintal for the 2026 season

Copra, Copra MSP

Centre sets 2026 copra MSP at ₹12,027 and ₹12,500. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government approved an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for copra for the 2026 season. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the revised MSP on Friday. 
 
In a statement, the committee said the Fair Average Quality MSP for milling copra was fixed at ₹12,027 per quintal, while ball copra was set at ₹12,500 per quintal for the 2026 season.
 
The government said that its policy since the 2018–19 Union Budget was to set MSPs at no less than 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production to ensure cultivators earned remunerative returns.
   
According to the committee, the 2026 rates marked an increase of ₹445 per quintal for milling copra and ₹400 per quintal for ball copra compared with the previous season. The statement added that the MSP for both categories had risen significantly over the past decade. 
 
“The Government has increased MSP for milling copra and ball copra from ₹5,250 per quintal and ₹5,500 per quintal for the marketing season 2014 to ₹12,027 per quintal and ₹12,500 per quintal for the marketing season 2026, registering a growth of 129 per cent and 127 per cent, respectively,” it said.

Also Read

coal mines

Cabinet okays CoalSETU window, linkage holders can export 50% coal

Illustration

2 mn Indians renounced citizenship since 2011, exits jump 50% post-2019

Census 2027

Cabinet approves ₹11,718 cr budget for Census 2027, timeline announced

Supreme Court, SC

'Something wrong': SC flags concerns over Madras HC order in Karur stampede

Ozempic India launch

Ozempic in India: What it does and how it fits into a growing health crisis

 
The committee emphasised that a higher MSP would strengthen earnings for coconut growers and encourage expansion in copra production to meet rising demand for coconut-based products in India and abroad. 
 
“A higher MSP will not only ensure better remunerative returns to the coconut growers but also incentivise farmers to expand copra production to meet the growing demand for coconut products both domestically and internationally,” the statement said.
 
It further said that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) would continue to serve as the Central Nodal Agencies responsible for procuring copra under the Price Support Scheme.

More From This Section

india seeds sector, seeds bill, PPVFRA amendments, plant treaty, agriculture policy, farmers rights, seed regulation

Govt to extend Farmer Producer Organisations scheme for five more years

wheat

Rabi sowing: Gram, barley surpass targets, wheat lags in Rajasthanpremium

IFFCO Managing Director KJ Patel

IFFCO eyes at setting up JVs abroad to secure finished products for India

fertiliser

China's crackdown barely dents India's speciality fertiliser importspremium

fertiliser

Fertiliser imports likely to jump 41% in FY26 on strong monsoon demand: FAI

Topics : Centre MSP copra MSP BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon