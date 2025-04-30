Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Credit growth to agriculture slows to 10.4% in March 2025: RBI data

Credit growth to agriculture slows to 10.4% in March 2025: RBI data

Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a growth of 10.4 per cent (y-o-y) as of the fortnight ended March 21, 2025, against 20 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the last year

Banks credit growth

Credit growth (y-o-y) to 'professional services' and 'trade' segments remained robust. | File Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The bank credit growth to the agriculture sector slowed to 10.4 per cent year-on-year for the fortnight ended March 21, while advances to the industry remained flat at 8 per cent, as per the RBI data released on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the data on sectoral deployment of bank credit collected from 41 select commercial banks, accounting for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit deployed by all banks taken together.

Credit to agriculture and allied activities registered a growth of 10.4 per cent (y-o-y) as of the fortnight ended March 21, 2025, against 20 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year.

 

"Credit to industry expanded by 8.0 per cent (y-o-y) as on the fortnight ended March 21, 2025, same as in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year," the RBI said.

Among major industries, outstanding credit to 'petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels', 'basic metal and metal products', 'all engineering' and 'construction' recorded an accelerated y-o-y growth. However, credit growth in the infrastructure segment decelerated.

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Bank of Maharashtra's credit growth surpasses total deposit growth

ICRA

Regulatory easing to support 10.8% credit growth in FY26: Icra

PremiumOver a week after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted persistent gap in deposit and credit growth in a meeting with CEOs of public and private sector banks, two state-run lenders — Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Bank of Maharas

Bank of Baroda and Bank of India miss FY25 deposit growth guidance

banks profits credit growth

PNB, CSB and several banks see credit growth outpace deposits in Q4

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Why RBI's new Governor Sanjay Malhotra must ease credit, but not too much

Bank loans to the services sector increased by 13.4 per cent as of the fortnight ended March 21, 2025, (20.8 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year), primarily due to decelerated growth in credit to NBFCs.

Credit growth (y-o-y) to 'professional services' and 'trade' segments remained robust.

Further, the credit to personal loans segment registered a growth of 14 per cent compared to 17.6 per cent a year ago, largely due to a decline in growth in other personal loans', vehicle loans' and credit card outstanding'.

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit as of the fortnight ended March 21, 2025, grew by 12 per cent compared to 16.3 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (March 22, 2024), the RBI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in their second tender for supply of 0.88 billion litres of ethanol in 2024-25 supply year have for the first time said that preference would be given to ethanol produced from cooperative sugar factories, officials

Govt hikes sugarcane FRP by 4.41% to Rs 355 per quintal for 2025-26 season

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Paddy

Punjab's ban on hybrid paddy seeds draws flak from seed industry

Premiumvendors, vendor, vegetable, Vegetables

Prices of vegetables, fruits stable in April despite high temperatures

PremiumTrade, agriculture

India's farm exports might face challenges in FY26, but all is not lost

sugar, sugar industry

India may export up to 700K tonnes of sugar this season: Isma member

Topics : credit growth RBI Indian banking system agriculture economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon