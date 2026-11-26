Satellite-based Earth Observation (EO) should become a routine part of how countries produce agricultural statistics, rather than a parallel mapping exercise, a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report said.

A special supplement to Key Indicators for Asia and Pacific 2026 by ADB, titled ‘Scaling Earth Observation for Agricultural Statistics’, said that Earth observations (satellites, drones, machine learning and cloud platforms) add speed, coverage and geographic detail, and can assess crop development and damage much faster than conventional methods.

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The Indian government recently built on this foundation to launch the Krishi Decision Support System (DSS), a cloud-based national platform that integrates satellite imagery, crop analytics and field-level information to support real-time agricultural monitoring and decision-making.

The agricultural sector employs roughly 29 per cent of the Asia and Pacific region’s workforce, with this ratio rising to over 40 per cent in several lower-income economies.

The region is also home to over 70 per cent of the world’s smallholder farmers, said the report. Harvests have been destabilised by droughts, floods and cyclones, while elevated food and fertiliser prices and El Niño threaten food security and rural livelihoods.

“Agricultural statistics form a critical foundation for rural development and food security planning across the Asia and Pacific region, where agriculture continues to anchor many economies,” ADB chief economist Albert Park said in the report.

“Such statistics provide governments with the evidence needed to shape policies, guide market-based initiatives, and support communities whose livelihoods depend on farming.”

The report said current statistics rely on farmer recall, infrequent surveys and administrative reports. These are costly, lack local detail and often arrive too late for decisions on food supply, trade and emergency response. “Earth Observations can help overcome informational shortcomings in agricultural statistics, but need to complement, not replace, conventional data collection and sources,” it said.

“Surveys and administrative systems continue to provide the economic and social information that cannot be observed from space. Earth Observation needs to be integrated into routine statistical production processes rather than being operated as a parallel mapping exercise.”

The report said that agricultural forecasting represents a new frontier for Earth Observation applications — from simply monitoring current conditions to anticipating future crises and adverse events.

The integration of predictive observation outputs, climate information and machine learning can provide early warnings of crop stress or food production shortfalls.