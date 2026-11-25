The government has cleared six brownfield gas-based urea projects worth ₹54,000 crore under its new investment policy approved in July, a senior Fertiliser Ministry official said on Wednesday, as the country seeks to cut fertiliser imports and improve self-sufficiency.

The 2026 National Investment Policy for Urea (NIPU), notified on July 30, aims to attract fresh capacity, particularly greenfield and brownfield or expansion projects.

"Out of 18 proposals received under NIPU-2026, six key brownfield urea projects have been taken forward across public sector, private sector and cooperative enterprises," the official told PTI.

The Projects Cleared Are:

MFL-Madras in Chennai, NFL Nangal in Punjab, KFL-Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Matix-Panagarh in West Bengal, CFCL Gadepan in Kota, Rajasthan, and IIPL-Jagdishpur in Uttar Pradesh.

MFL-Madras is a public sector project to replace a unit over 60 years old, which has higher production costs, high energy consumption and safety hazards.

NFL Nangal is a public sector project to replace a plant set up in 1978, with a present capacity of 4.73 lakh tonnes per annum, by a modern 12.7 lakh tonnes unit.

KFL-Shahjahanpur is a cooperative project by KRIBHCO to expand a unit commissioned in 1995.

Matix-Panagarh is a private project building on a plant commissioned in 2017. West Bengal has only one urea plant at present, and the new unit will support the state's requirement.

CFCL Gadepan is a private project to expand a complex operational since 1994, while IIPL-Jagdishpur is a private project proposing a 12.7 lakh tonnes per annum capacity addition at a plant established in 1988.

Brownfield projects benefit from existing land, utilities, infrastructure, logistics and technical manpower, which supports faster execution and cost efficiency, the official said, adding that more projects are in the pipeline.

Aging Plants

Legacy units face higher production costs, elevated energy consumption and process-safety risks, the official said.

Nangal operates at 6.498 Gcal per tonne, against the weighted industry average of 5.95 Gcal and the new energy norm of 5 Gcal. India's annual urea consumption is around 400 lakh tonnes.

Domestic production rose from 225 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to a record 314.07 lakh tonnes in 2023-24 and stood at 293.30 lakh tonnes in 2025-26.

Total indigenous reassessed capacity rose from 207.54 lakh tonnes per annum in 2014-15 to 269.42 lakh tonnes in 2026-27.

With new capacity and expansion plans, reliance on imports is set to decline substantially, saving foreign exchange, the official said.

Investment

With each brownfield project estimated at a capital cost of around ₹9,000 crore, the six plants are poised to attract nearly ₹54,000 crore in fresh investment, he said.

To improve bankability, the framework offers a return on equity of 12-16 per cent, along with a foreign exchange rate mitigation mechanism that converts to rupees after four years at prevailing rates. Brownfield advantages are estimated to yield annual savings of ₹225 crore, or about ₹1,800 crore over eight years.

Policy Background

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved NIPU-2026 on July 15. The policy separates fixed cost and variable or energy cost, keeps the energy cost component unchanged and reduces fixed cost by around 8 per cent, lowering concession prices by about 14 per cent for both greenfield and brownfield projects.

Its predecessor, the New Investment Policy-2012, announced on January 2, 2013 and amended on October 7, 2014, led to six new urea units of 12.7 lakh tonnes per annum each, adding 76.2 lakh tonnes of capacity.

Four were joint ventures of public sector units -- Ramagundam in Telangana, and Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar, respectively,-- and two were private: Matix Fertilizers' Panagarh unit and Chambal Fertilizers' Gadepan-III.

The New Urea Policy-2015, notified on May 25, 2015, for the existing 25 gas-based units, generated an additional 20-25 lakh tonnes of urea annually compared with 2014-15.

Two more 12.7 lakh tonne projects are under execution: the Talcher Fertilizer Project in Odisha via the coal gasification route, expected by December 2027, and Assam Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Company Ltd's plant at Namrup, announced on March 19, 2025