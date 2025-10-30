Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / India's rice exports to rise over 10% in FY26 on robust global demand

India's rice exports to rise over 10% in FY26 on robust global demand

In the 2024-25 fiscal, India exported 20.1 million tonnes of rice valued at $12.95 billion, reaching more than 172 countries

The APEDA Chairman said that the government has identified 26 countries, which currently buy very small quantities of rice from India.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's rice exports in volume terms is likely to rise more than 10 per cent during this fiscal on better demand from overseas markets, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev said on Thursday.

In the 2024-25 fiscal, India exported 20.1 million tonnes of rice valued at $ 12.95 billion, reaching more than 172 countries.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is an arm of the commerce ministry which deals with issues related to the country's agri exports.

"Rice exports will increase this fiscal. We are expecting double-digit growth in volume terms," Dev told PTI on the sidelines of Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 being held here.

 

He said exports would grow in terms of value as well.

The two-day global rice conference started on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam here.

The conference is being organised by the Indian Rice Exporters' Federation (IREF). APEDA is providing non-financial support to this event.

Dev stressed the need to increase exports of different varieties of rice as well as rice-based processed products like rice crackers.

The APEDA Chairman said that the government has identified 26 countries, which currently buy very small quantities of rice from India.

There is a huge potential for exports in these identified 26 countries, including the Philippines, he said.

"We are sending a delegation to these 26 countries to promote Indian rice varieties," Dev said.

IREF National President Prem Garg said the trade representatives from these 26 countries have been invited to this conference, where India is showcasing different varieties of rice.

Around 10,000 delegates are participating in this event.

The conference brings together producers, exporters, importers, policymakers, financiers, logisticians, research institutions, and allied service providers.

Rice exports in September rose by 33.18 per cent to $ 925 million, and during April-September by 10 per cent to $ 5.63 billion.

India is one of the world's largest producers and exporters of rice, supplying to over 172 countries.

India produced around 150 million tonnes of rice in 2024-25 from nearly 47 million hectares, accounting for about 28 per cent of global output.

Average yields have improved from 2.72 tonnes per hectare in 2014-15 to about 3.2 tonnes per hectare in 2024-25, driven by improved seed varieties, better agronomic practices, and expanded irrigation coverage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

