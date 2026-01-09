Friday, January 09, 2026 | 09:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / India to host global conference on women in agriculture in March

India to host global conference on women in agriculture in March

Over 500 researchers, policymakers, women farmers, industry leaders and others will take part in the event, aimed at in-depth discussions and shaping a clear policy-backed roadmap for action

The conference, likely to be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu, comes at a time when the share of women in India’s total workforce engaged in agriculture has risen from 30 per cent in 2017-18 to almost 49 per cent in 2023-24 | (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 9:33 PM IST

After a long gap, leading global and Indian organisations such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences (TAAS), Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), and the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPV&FRA), in collaboration with other organisations, will organise a global conference on women in agri-food systems at Pusa from March 12 to 14, 2026.
 
The conference, likely to be inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu, comes at a time when the share of women in India’s total workforce engaged in agriculture has risen from 30 per cent in 2017-18 to almost 49 per cent in 2023-24, while that of men in the total workforce engaged in agriculture has declined from 40 per cent to 36 per cent during the same period.
   
The global conference, which will see participation from over 500 researchers, policymakers, leaders, representatives of CGIAR centres, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), farmers’ organisations (FOs), women farmers, industry, start-ups, entrepreneurs and students, is expected to provide an opportunity for in-depth discussions on all these aspects and pave the way for developing a clear roadmap for concrete actions supported by enabling policies.

