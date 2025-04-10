Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Tariff pause eases farm worries, Andhra govt forms panel on shrimp exports

Tariff pause eases farm worries, Andhra govt forms panel on shrimp exports

Sources said one of the mandates of the committee is to study India and Ecuador's shrimp production patterns and exports

The panel, which was formed before the US paused the imposition of tariffs for 90 days, includes representatives from major seafood and feed meal producing companies and senior officials.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s farm sector heaved a sigh of relief with US President Donald Trump pausing the imposition of steep tariffs on exports, as the Andhra Pradesh state government stepped in to constitute a 16-member high-powered panel to study the challenges that tariffs posed for India’s marine food products — a sector that was seen as the worst affected.
 
The panel, which was formed before the US paused the imposition of tariffs for 90 days, includes representatives from major seafood and feed meal producing companies and senior officials.
 
Sources said one of the mandates of the committee is to study India and Ecuador’s shrimp production patterns and exports. It would also look at steps to increase exports of Indian shrimps to the European Union, China and Japan.
   
Ecuador has emerged as one of the major competitors to India’s shrimp exports to the US after President Trump imposed a 26 per cent additional duty on India, while keeping it at 10 per cent for Ecuador. Andhra Pradesh exports the largest quantity of shrimps from India.
 
However, the tariff imbroglio between the US and China continues to keep several commodity markets on tenterhooks — particularly those in which both countries have a surplus and are major trade partners.

For example, the US is a large exporter of edible oils, particularly soybean oil, with the bulk going to China. Traders in India fear that if the US finds it difficult to push its products into China, it might consider India as an alternative destination. India imports around 3.4–4 million tonnes of soybean oil annually, of which the majority — around 65 per cent — comes from Argentina.
 
Traders fear that the US might look to sell around 100,000–150,000 tonnes of soybean oil to India annually to compensate for the loss of markets elsewhere.
 
Similarly, China — one of India’s major trading partners — has stepped up its purchases of rapeseed meal from India to replace Canada, a country on which it has imposed 100 per cent duties. Cotton is another commodity in which traders are expecting a demand jump from China due to the high tariffs imposed by the US.
 
The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) urged the government to consider introducing an interim Textile Exports Protection Scheme to mitigate the burden of additional tariff costs faced by exporters, terming the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs announced by the Trump administration as a stopgap measure.
 
The textiles industry body stressed that the government must intensify its engagement with US counterparts to arrive at a more sustainable and mutually beneficial solution. The US is the largest destination for Indian textiles and apparel exports.
 
"The temporary relief will bring short-term respite to Indian textile and apparel (T&A) exporters, who were bracing for higher tariff barriers. However, this measure is only a stopgap. It is crucial that the government intensifies its engagement with US counterparts to arrive at a more sustainable and mutually beneficial solution," CITI Chairman Rakesh Mehra stated, as per news agency PTI.
 
The Indian shrimp markets, meanwhile, stabilised slightly on news that the tariff imposition might be postponed for now. Prices of Indian Vennamei shrimp up to 50 counts (which account for the majority of shrimp exported to the US) had dropped by almost Rs 30–50 per kg due to the imposition of a steep 26 per cent tariff. The tariff — which, together with other duties and levies, would have made Indian shrimp costlier by almost 40 per cent — could have led to demand destruction.
 
Prior to the tariff announcement, Indian shrimps up to 50 counts were selling at prices ranging between Rs 350–470 a kg.
 
India exported almost $2.3 billion worth of shrimps to the US market in FY24, accounting for more than 90 per cent of the total seafood exports to the US. The US comprised 66 per cent of the total shrimps that India exported to the world in FY24, trade data showed.

