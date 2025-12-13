Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 07:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UP to open 50 urad procurement centres, MSP set at ₹7,800 per quintal

UP to open 50 urad procurement centres, MSP set at ₹7,800 per quintal

Under the Aatmanirbhar Dal Yojana of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), direct procurement from farmers will continue until January 29, 2026

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said the NAFED is set to open 50 urad procurement centres across 17 districts of the state, where farmers will be able to sell their produce at a minimum support price of Rs 7,800 per quintal.

Registration has already started, and procurement will begin shortly, it said in a statement.

Payments will be transferred directly to the farmers' bank accounts within three working days of the sale, it said.

Under the Aatmanirbhar Dal Yojana of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), direct procurement from farmers will continue until January 29, 2026.

 

The initiative guarantees fair price and eliminates middlemen from the process, the statement said.

NAFED state head Rohit Jaiman said that under the guidance of its Managing Director Deepak Agarwal, the entire system is being implemented swiftly, simply and with a strong farmer-first approach, ensuring that every eligible farmer benefits.

Procurement preparations are complete in Lalitpur, Jhansi, Mahoba, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Badaun, Bareilly, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rampur, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Sonbhadra, Sitapur and Shahjahanpur.

The farmers can bring their produce directly to the designated market centres for sale, Jaiman said.

He also said the farmer-friendly procurement system ensures complete transparency.

Payments will be credited to farmers' bank accounts within three working days, guaranteeing timely and fair compensation, he added.

Only registered farmers will be eligible under this scheme.

Registration can be completed through the e-Samridhi app or at any nearby NAFED centre, and details can be gathered from the farmer helpline 1800-210-1222, according to the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government Nafed

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

