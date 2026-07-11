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Delhi EV policy mandates should not be imposed, says transport union

In the letter, Delhi NCR Transport Ekta Manch, a taxi and auto union, opposed the mandatory registration of new electric-only autos starting next year

Ministry of Heavy Industries, EV charging stations, Electric Vehicles, EV market, automobile industry

The union demanded that the proposed mandatory EV policy be reconsidered immediately.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 10:27 PM IST

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Mandates under the newly announced electric vehicle policy should not be imposed, a transport union said in a letter written to LG TS Sandhu.

In the letter, Delhi NCR Transport Ekta Manch, a taxi and auto union, opposed the mandatory registration of new electric-only autos starting next year.

"At present, there are not enough EV charging stations, battery-swapping facilities, easy financial assistance, affordable loans, practical transition plans, or a clear policy for the safe disposal and recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

"Making EVs mandatory without these basic arrangements would place an unbearable financial burden on lakhs of drivers, small transport businesses and individual vehicle owners," Shyam Sunder, general secretary, Delhi NCR Transport Ekta Manch, said in the letter dated July 9.

 

Sunder further said, "Our organisation supports a clean environment and modern technology. However, it is neither fair nor justified to enforce any policy without adequate preparation, sufficient resources, and extensive consultation with stakeholders."  The union demanded that the proposed mandatory EV policy be reconsidered immediately and a comprehensive public consultation be held with all transport organisations and stakeholders.

Starting January 1, 2027, only electric three-wheelers can be newly registered in Delhi, and from April 2028, all new two-wheelers must be electric, the EV policy mandates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 10:27 PM IST

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