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FADA says not a single E20-related complaint reported by dealers

FADA says its nationwide dealer network has not reported a single documented E20-related complaint and has launched an awareness drive to address customer concerns

FADA says not a single E20-related complaint reported by dealers

E20 petrol FADA

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

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The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), representing around 30,000 automobile dealerships across India, has said it has not received a single documented complaint related to the use of E20 petrol from its nationwide dealer network, lending support to the government's assertion that the higher ethanol-blended fuel is safe for vehicles.
 
Speaking to reporters, FADA President C S Vigneshwar said the association had reached out to its General Council, comprising around 60-65 dealer representatives from across states and vehicle segments, to ascertain whether any E20-related issues had been reported by customers.
 
"We didn't get a single problem statement saying a customer had an issue because of E20 fuel," Vigneshwar said. "There wasn't a single response from our General Council reporting an E20-related problem."
   
The statement comes amid growing debate over the compatibility of E20 fuel with older petrol vehicles after several social media posts and consumer claims alleged engine damage, corrosion and reduced fuel efficiency.
 
To address customer concerns, FADA has begun a nationwide awareness drive in coordination with automobile manufacturers. According to Vigneshwar, dealerships have started displaying banners and educating customers based on guidance issued by their respective original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

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"Our customers are the most important stakeholders. We wanted to settle their concerns with factual information provided by manufacturers," he said.
 
The Centre, oil marketing companies and vehicle manufacturers have maintained that E20 fuel is safe for vehicles approved for its use, while several automakers have also stated that existing vehicles can continue operating on the fuel without adverse effects.
 
Vigneshwar said FADA does not possess the technical capability to independently validate engineering claims and therefore relies on vehicle manufacturers, oil marketing companies and government agencies, all of which have maintained that E20 is safe.
 
"When the OEMs, the oil marketing companies and the government agencies all come together and say in one voice that the fuel is safe, we accept it because we don't have any contrary scientific evidence," he said.
 
Vigneshwar acknowledged that concerns around E20 have spread rapidly on social media but argued that much of the discussion lacks empirical evidence. "If someone can produce scientific data showing that E20 is causing these issues, then there is a debate to be had. As of today, we have not seen such evidence," he said.
 
On claims that E20 results in lower mileage, Vigneshwar said FADA has no independent data to substantiate such assertions. While individual experiences may differ, he said the association would prefer to wait for longer-term data before drawing conclusions.
 
He also pointed to international experience, noting that countries such as Brazil have used significantly higher ethanol blends for years. "The OEMs understand what higher ethanol blends do to vehicle components over time, and I am sure they have engineered the necessary safety margins," he said.
 
The Centre has been steadily increasing ethanol blending in petrol as part of its strategy to reduce crude oil imports, improve energy security and lower carbon emissions, with E20 now being rolled out across the country.

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 7:21 PM IST

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