EV two-wheeler makers seek PM E-Drive subsidy extension beyond March 2026

India’s electric two-wheeler manufacturers have urged the government to extend subsidies under the PM E-Drive scheme beyond March 2026, cautioning that a withdrawal could slow near-term demand even as confidence in long-term electric mobility adoption remains intact.

Industry executives say incentives continue to play a role in easing upfront cost concerns for price-sensitive buyers, while policy visibility beyond FY26 is critical for sustaining investments in manufacturing, dealer expansion and localisation.

Electric two and three wheeler manufacturer Zuperia Auto’s CEO Ayush Lohia said subsidies have been instrumental in widening EV adoption, particularly among first-time buyers. “If incentives are withdrawn, demand is likely to moderate in the short term as customers continue to compare upfront prices with internal combustion engine alternatives,” he said.

According to Lohia, subsidy removal could result in an effective on-road price increase of Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 for electric two-wheelers, with limited room for manufacturers to absorb the impact due to battery costs and compliance-related expenses. He added that while a short extension would help production planning, the industry needs medium-term clarity beyond FY26 to confidently commit capital and scale operations.

Another EV manufacturer, EVeium Smart Mobility, however, said the impact of subsidy withdrawal would be uneven across customer segments. Founder and CEO Sameer Moidin said incentives primarily influence impulse-driven retail purchases, while fleet operators, institutional buyers and high-usage commuters base decisions on uptime, service reach and lifecycle economics.

“Without incentives, sales don’t disappear; they become more evaluation-led,” Moidin said, adding that for brands embedded in dealer networks and fleet programmes, demand tends to stabilise rather than turn volatile, signalling a maturing market.

Zelio E-Mobility highlighted that parts of the electric two-wheeler market already operate without central demand-side incentives. Co-founder and managing director Kunal Arya noted that slow-speed electric vehicles fall outside most eligibility criteria under schemes such as FAME and compete purely on affordability and operating economics.

Arya further said Budget 2026 should focus on supply-side support, particularly for electric components and manufacturing ecosystems, to strengthen localisation and improve affordability in Tier-2, Tier-3 and rural markets without creating long-term subsidy dependence.

Industry voices also flagged broader structural issues within the system. Oben Electric founder and CEO Madhumita Agrawal called for addressing the inverted GST structure, where finished EVs attract 5 per cent tax while raw materials are taxed at 18 per cent, straining working capital and raising production costs. She also said targeted incentives for electric motorcycles, still underpenetrated despite accounting for nearly 70 per cent of India’s two-wheeler market, would be critical to meeting 2030 electrification targets.

The PM E-Drive scheme was launched by the government to support the purchase of electric two-wheelers, with an outlay of Rs 1,772 crore. Under the scheme, two-wheeler manufacturers can claim incentives of up to Rs 10,000 per electric scooter sold, which is equivalent to over 10 per cent of the average price of an e-scooter priced below Rs 1 lakh.

Launched in September 2024 with a total outlay of Rs 1.1 trillion, the PM E-Drive scheme covers electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, trucks, buses and charging infrastructure. While incentives for electric two-wheelers are scheduled to run until March 2026, the scheme has been extended until March 2028 for electric trucks and buses.