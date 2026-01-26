Monday, January 26, 2026 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / HFCL, ITI roll out India-made network routers for BharatNet project

HFCL, ITI roll out India-made network routers for BharatNet project

India's network router market is currently dominated by US companies after Chinese gears were restricted by the government under telecom security rules

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 7:21 PM IST

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL has started first large scale deployment of indigenously designed and manufactured network routers in collaboration with state-run ITI for BharatNet project, the company said.

India's network router market is currently dominated by US companies after Chinese gears were restricted by the government under telecom security rules.

"In a groundbreaking development at Rouri Gram Panchayat in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, HFCL's domestically designed and manufactured IP/MPLS routers have been successfully deployed by ITI Limited, enabling Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) connectivity to rural subscribers. This marks the first time in India's telecommunications history that indigenous routing technology has been used to deliver broadband services to consumers," HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata told PTI.

 

The company has bagged orders for deploying over 80,000 network routers under the government's rural broadband project BharatNet.

BharatNet is the world's largest rural broadband connectivity program, aiming to connect over  250,000 Gram Panchayats across India with high-speed optical fibre networks.

Nahata said that beyond Himachal Pradesh, HFCL routers are currently being operationalised across strategically important circles, including Uttar Pradesh East, Uttar Pradesh West, Punjab, West Bengal, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, bridging the digital divide in these states.

"This achievement represents more than a technological milestone, it symbolizes India's emergence as a global telecommunications technology powerhouse. Our indigenous routers meeting the stringent requirements of nationwide deployment validate our R&D investments and manufacturing capabilities. We are proud to contribute to India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and democratizing Broadband access for all," Nahata said.

An IMARC report estimated the India router market to be around USD 874 million in 2024 which is expected to grow to USD 1,733 million by 2033.

State-run C-DoT has also developed indigenous network routers, which have yet to see any large-scale deployment.

Tejas Networks has also bagged orders for deploying 50,000 routers but the company is yet to begin their roll out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 7:21 PM IST

