In a development that could open a new avenue for indigenous battery technology in India's electric mobility sector, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have developed an electric three-wheeler prototype powered by a dual-battery system incorporating a 1 kWh zinc-air battery.

According to the company, the zinc-based energy storage system is expected to supplement conventional lithium-ion batteries and improve the operating range of electric vehicles.

Unveiled at the recent IIT Madras Energy Summit 2026, the prototype marked a significant step in the development of zinc-air battery technology, with the research collaboration moving beyond laboratory-scale experimentation to a vehicle-level demonstration.

The technology could eventually offer an alternative to conventional battery chemistries, particularly in applications where cost, safety, material availability and energy storage capacity are taken into consideration.

Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, which store energy through electrochemical reactions involving lithium-based materials, zinc-air batteries generate electricity through the reaction of zinc with oxygen drawn from the surrounding air. This allows the battery to use oxygen from the atmosphere as one of its reactants, reducing the amount of active material that needs to be carried onboard.

The three-wheeler prototype employs a dual-battery configuration in which the existing lithium-ion battery caters to acceleration and peak power requirements, while the zinc-air battery provides a relatively steady supply of energy during vehicle operation. The 1 kWh zinc-air unit currently contributes nearly 10 per cent of the vehicle's total energy requirements.

Aravind Kumar Chandiran, associate professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT Madras, who led this project, said one of the challenges facing electric mobility is the development of battery systems that can deliver adequate energy capacity without significantly increasing vehicle costs, weight or safety risks.

"Zinc-air technology could offer an additional option, particularly for commercial electric vehicles such as three-wheelers, where operating economics and vehicle utilisation are critical. The availability, cost and safety advantages of zinc make it a promising metal for next-generation battery technologies," he said.

The prototype also uses a non-flammable, water-based electrolyte, offering potential safety advantages over batteries that rely on flammable organic electrolytes. Zinc has several inherent advantages as a battery material. It is recyclable and relatively inexpensive compared with several materials used in advanced battery chemistries.

While lithium-ion batteries are expected to remain central to electric mobility in the foreseeable future, diversification into alternative chemistries could strengthen supply chain resilience and create opportunities to leverage India's domestic mineral resources.

Amarendu Prakash, chief executive officer and whole-time director of Hindustan Zinc, said the collaboration is aimed at expanding the applications of zinc and translating scientific research into commercially relevant technologies.

"With zinc being abundantly available in India, there is an opportunity to explore indigenous energy storage solutions that can contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat. The collaborative efforts with IIT Madras will create new demand avenues for zinc and strengthen its role in the global clean energy transition," he said.

The collaboration, initiated in 2024, has now reached an important stage, with the technology progressing from laboratory research to integration into an operating vehicle prototype. The development assumes significance at a time when demand for energy storage technologies is expanding alongside renewable energy generation and electric mobility.

V Kamakoti, director of IIT Madras, said energy generation, storage and distribution, particularly from renewable sources, have emerged as a major area of global research and commercialisation.

"Ensuring generation, storage and distribution of energy from different sources, specifically the renewable ones, now top the agenda for research, development and commercialisation. The next phase is crucial as the technology goes for commercialisation," he said.

While the vehicle-level demonstration establishes the feasibility of integrating a zinc-air battery with an existing lithium-ion system, further research and development are underway to improve performance, durability, charging or mechanical recharge systems, and the overall economics of deployment.

If successfully scaled up, zinc-air systems could find applications in electric three-wheelers, other commercial mobility segments and stationary energy storage, including renewable energy integration.

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and is among the top 10 silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 30 countries and holds a market share of about 74 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.