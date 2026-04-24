Friday, April 24, 2026 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / JSW Motors, Tata Elxsi to set up hub to drive next-gen mobility solutions

JSW Motors, Tata Elxsi to set up hub to drive next-gen mobility solutions

Tata Elxsi will lead the implementation of the connected vehicle platform and unified customer experience app for JSW Motors' upcoming vehicle programs, in partnership with a broader ecosystem

JSW Group,Tata Group,Elxsi,Connected car,Draft:Tata Elxsi,Sajjan Jindal,Investment Holding Companies (NEC),Software (NEC),Iron, Steel Mills & Foundries,5G-enabled technology,technology services,immersive technologies,JNEXT Center,CEO,software-defined

Photo: Company website

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Group's automotive arm JSW Motors and Tata Group's design and technology services firm Tata Elxsi on Friday signed a pact to jointly set up an engineering hub in Pune to support the development of next-generation software-defined, AI-powered mobility solutions, a statement said on Friday.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the JSW Next-Gen Technology Centre (JNEXT Center) will enable close collaboration with JSW Motors' R&D, manufacturing, and leadership teams, the company said.

Tata Elxsi will lead the implementation of the connected vehicle platform and unified customer experience app for JSW Motors' upcoming vehicle programs, in partnership with a broader ecosystem, JSW Motors said.

 

The strategic engineering hub will support the development of next-generation software-defined, AI-powered mobility solutions, aligned with the industry's shift towards connected and electrified vehicles, it said.

The collaboration aligns with JSW Motors' vision of building a technology-led, new-energy mobility ecosystem in India, supporting indigenisation and localisation across the vehicle value chain, it stated.

Also Read

Max Zeumer, chief commercial officer, Flix

By 2030, India will become our largest mkt in passenger volumes: Flix exec

The petitioner also questioned the legality of granting NOCs by the CGWA when the project's EC expressly prohibited groundwater extraction

NGT serves notice on JSW Utkal Steel over alleged groundwater extraction

stock markets, trading

Tata Elxsi falls 5% after Q4 results; brokerages stay cautious: Here's why

national stock exchange, NSE, markets

Q4 result today: Nestle, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi, among 16 firms on April 21

Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki fast-tracks production to clear backlog of 200K orderspremium

This partnership will enable intelligent solutions, spanning location-based services, cybersecurity, AI/ML/ analytics, 5G-enabled technology, and immersive technologies like AR/VR/XR to enhance customer experience across the ownership lifecycle.

"We have partnered with Tata Elxsi to establish the JNEXT-JSW NextGen Technology Center in Pune, which will serve as a strategic engineering hub for our upcoming vehicle programmes," said Ranjan Nayak, CEO, JSW Motors.

Tata Elxsi's proven expertise across software-defined vehicles, ADAS, electrification, and digital engineering will help the company accelerate development timelines and raise the bar on quality, safety, and innovation, he said.

Tata Elxsi will draw on its capabilities across automotive engineering, design, and digital technologies, it said.

"The future of mobility will be increasingly connected and software-defined, where vehicles continuously evolve through software, data, and intelligent systems. Our collaboration with JSW Motors reflects this shift, enabling scalable and adaptable vehicle platforms," Tata Elxsi MD & CEO Manoj Raghavan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stellantis

Stellantis India hits 50,000 vehicle milestone at TN manufacturing unit

Tesla India, Tesla

Tesla to expand supercharging network across major Indian cities: Official

Maruti, Maruti Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki showroom

Maruti Suzuki sees record production of 2.34 million units in FY26

tesla, tesla inc, elon musk

Electric vehicle maker Tesla launches six-seater Model Y L variant in India

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki retires Ignis; supply woes hit S-Presso and WagonRpremium

Topics : JSW Tata Elxsi Auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORERIL Q4 ResultsInfosys Q4 ResultsNifty Trading Strategy TodayAxis Bank Q4 PreviewUP Board 10, 12 Result 2026Israel Lebanon CeasefireQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance