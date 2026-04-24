Tesla to expand supercharging network across major Indian cities: Official

American electric carmaker Tesla on Friday said it will expand its charging network, including superchargers, across major hubs in India as it looks to accelerate its journey in the country.

The company, which made its much-awaited entry into India, launching its Model Y, had on Wednesday launched its second model, a three-row six seater SUV Model YL priced at ₹61.99 lakh and is simultaneously intensifying charging network expansion to address range anxiety of customers.

"We already have five super charging stations in India, which we have built around the lifestyle of our customers, where they go to work, shop, dine and travel," Tesla India General Manager Sharad Agarwal told reporters here.

He further said,"In the coming months, you will see that we will build charging infrastructure around the major hubs, which are Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune." These are the cities where Tesla is going to build the charging infrastructure -- superchargers, as well as destination chargers -- to enable charging and reduce the range anxiety which people have, Agarwal added.

Noting that Tesla is not just building cars but also built "the largest charging infrastructure in the world", he said the company has "more than 8,100 charging stations, which also means that we have 80,000 plus super charges installed".

Stating that these have 99.95 per cent uptime, Agarwal said it "means that when you go to a Tesla charging station, you will always find it working. That's the technology which we are also bringing to India".

He further said,"We are building the same super charging infrastructure in India to bring the same international experience, same ownership experience that we bring to our customers." Stressing on the importance of providing home charging to enable EV adoption in India, Agarwal said, "We have to focus on this and today we have built the capability that we can install home charging in any city, in any state in the country." Since the company started its journey in India last year in July with the launch of the first Tesla Experience Center in Mumbai, he said the company now has three experience centers in India -- Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram.

"We have also expanded our service to two stations -- one in Gurugram and one in Mumbai. We also recently started our service and body shop center in Pune and in this quarter, we will also open service and body shop centers in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad." With Tesla adopting a direct to consumer model, it has delivered its cars across 21 states in India so far.