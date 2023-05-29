MG Gloster Blackstorm edition launched; prices start at Rs 40.30 lakh

MG Motor India introduced The Advanced Gloster Blackstorm, a new variant for its full-size SUV, Gloster on May 29, 2023. The latest addition to the Gloster line-up is offered in an elegant and deep black hue which differentiates it from all the regular variants.
The vehicle will be available for purchase across all MG showrooms in the country. The vehicle has been priced at Rs 4,029,800. Along with a different body colour, the Blackstorm variant comes with red accents on the bodywork. The vehicle is offered in both 2WD and 4WD arrangements.
To add more drama to its unique theme, the Blackstorm comes with a roof rail, and smoked black taillight, among other cosmetic updates. In addition to this, the interior has been given a black theme which has been accentuated by red stitches.
The latest in the MG Gloster line-up comes with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Some of the ADAS features include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), and Driver Fatigue Reminder System, among others.
To navigate through different terrains, the MG Gloster is equipped with seven drive modes namely, ‘Snow’, ‘Mud’, ‘Sand’, ‘Eco’, ‘Sport’, ‘Normal’ and ‘Rock’.
It is important to note that after Mahindra's Alturas and Ford's Endeavour were discontinued from the Indian markets, Toyota's Fortuner and MG's Gloster are the only two full-size SUVs on offer in the Indian market.
Talking about the launch, Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor India, Gaurav Gupta said, “The MG Gloster represents a timeless symbol of comfort, luxury, and modern technology. Taking this legacy, a step further, the Advanced Gloster BLACKSTORM exudes even more confidence and determined sportiness. With its exceptional features, commanding road presence, impressive performance, state-of-the-art technology, and luxurious interiors, it stands out from the crowd. The Advanced Gloster BLACKSTORM is poised to generate a healthy level of enthusiasm among SUV enthusiasts, delivering an unforgettable driving experience."