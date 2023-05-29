MG Gloster Blackstorm edition launched; prices start at Rs 40.30 lakh

The vehicle will be available for purchase across all MG showrooms in the country. The vehicle has been priced at Rs 4,029,800. Along with a different body colour, the Blackstorm variant comes with red accents on the bodywork. The vehicle is offered in both 2WD and 4WD arrangements.

MG Motor India introduced The Advanced Gloster Blackstorm, a new variant for its full-size SUV, Gloster on May 29, 2023. The latest addition to the Gloster line-up is offered in an elegant and deep black hue which differentiates it from all the regular variants.