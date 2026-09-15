Passenger vehicle exports fall 17% in August as domestic dispatches surge

Passenger vehicle (PV) exports from India declined 17 per cent year-on-year in August even as domestic dispatches surged 36.5 per cent, as automakers built up supplies in the home market ahead of the festive season.

Domestic PV dispatches rose to 439,309 units in August 2026 from 321,901 units a year earlier, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) on Tuesday.

The August figure was the highest recorded for the month, Siam said.

In contrast, PV exports fell to 68,230 units from 82,246 units, a decline of 17 per cent.

The export data, however, does not include Tata Motors, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo Auto, whose monthly data is unavailable with Siam.

The decline in overseas shipments was concentrated in passenger cars.

Passenger car exports fell 51.5 per cent to 21,181 units from 43,650 units in August last year.

Utility vehicle (UV) exports moved in the opposite direction, rising 23.7 per cent to 46,400 units from 37,522 units.

Van exports declined 39.6 per cent to 649 units.

Domestic demand remained strong across PV segments.

Excluding Tata Motors and some luxury manufacturers, UV dispatches jumped 39.2 per cent to 250,084 units, while passenger car dispatches increased 23.8 per cent to 112,011 units.

Van sales rose 10.9 per cent to 11,961 units.

PV production increased 25.7 per cent to 454,266 units from 361,489 units.

UV production grew 28.3 per cent, passenger car production 22.1 per cent and van output 11.5 per cent.

Siam attributed the strong August sales partly to a favourable base while pointing to healthy underlying demand.

“India’s automobile industry is passing through a robust growth phase. The growth in August 2026 has been supported by a lower base of previous year,” said Rajesh Menon, director general, Siam.

He said strong consumer confidence, resilient rural markets and improving financing conditions were supporting demand, with the festive season expected to provide an additional boost.

The divergence between domestic sales and exports was specific to PVs.

Two-wheeler exports rose 28.5 per cent to 555,292 units, while domestic dispatches increased 10.5 per cent to 2.03 million units.

Three-wheeler exports increased 31.3 per cent to 56,166 units, alongside a 22.8 per cent rise in domestic dispatches to 93,764 units.