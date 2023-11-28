Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

Rolls-Royce sours on electric-powered planes, says hydrogen needs time

The aviation industry has come under pressure to decarbonize and Airbus SE, the world's biggest planemaker, is betting on hydrogen powered planes entering into service by 2035

Rolls-Royce

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Siddharth Philip


Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc backed away from electric powered aircraft, with plans to put a business making such engines up for sale and said conventional propulsion will remain the mainstay possibly for the two decades as hydrogen takes time to mature as an alternative.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
“I don’t believe in the next 15, 20 years hydrogen will play a role,” Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic said on a media call on Tuesday. While the company is working on hydrogen technology with discount carrier EasyJet Plc, Erginbilgic said he believes sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, will be the sole pathway for large jets to achieve net zero climate targets.

Erginbilgic, a former BP Plc executive, is looking to quadruple operating profit and generate higher cash flow over the medium term. The aviation industry has come under pressure to decarbonize and Airbus SE, the world’s biggest planemaker, is betting on hydrogen powered planes entering into service by 2035. 

In a separate statement adding on to the CEO’s comments, Rolls-Royce said it remains “committed to developing our hydrogen capability in partnership with EasyJet,” adding that it has “ambitions to take this technology to flight test in the long term.”

Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday that it planned to dispose of its electrical business that develops propulsion systems for aircraft such as flying taxis. Erginbilgic said the company needed to make “choices on resource allocation” and that the unit would offer “better value to a third party.”

Also Read

Rolls-Royce set to slash 3,000 jobs to streamline business: Report

Rolls-Royce plans to cut 2,500 jobs as CEO extends efficiency push

JLL appointed as global real estate facilities manager by Rolls-Royce

Oil tanker driver, helper killed in crash with Rolls-Royce in Haryana's Nuh

Rolls-Royce, oil-tanker crash: Kuber group director asked to join probe

Tata Motors launches registered vehicle scrapping facility in Punjab

From budget to luxury, cars to get more expensive from January 2024

Tesla sues Swedish co as striking workers halt delivery of license plates

Audi India raises prices of vehicles by 2% from Jan 1 on rising input costs

E-buses expected to account for 11-13% of new bus sales by FY25: Icra

Topics : Rolls-Royce Electric Vehicles hydrogen fuel

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon