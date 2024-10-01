Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / SUVs outpace small cars as top carmakers' Sep sales to dealers drop

SUVs outpace small cars as top carmakers' Sep sales to dealers drop

Levels of unsold cars rose to a record 70-75 days in August. Inventory levels for September and retail sales figures will be published later this month

SUVs

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

(Reuters) -Certain EV tax rule changes hurt Tata Motors' sales to dealers in September, while tumbling demand for Maruti Suzuki's small- and mid-sized cars kept them from joining some other Indian automakers' SUV-led sales jump, data showed on Tuesday.

Domestic car sales for Maruti and Tata dropped 3.9% and 8% year-on-year, respectively, data showed. Hyundai Motor India's sales fell 5.8%.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sales from manufacturers to dealers have slowed drastically to a mere 0.7% increase between April and August, from 8% in the same period last year, per industry data, as the demand for cars tapered off after roughly two years of surging growth.

 

The lukewarm demand has led to pent-up stock at dealerships and has forced companies to cut their sales to dealers.

Levels of unsold cars rose to a record 70-75 days in August. Inventory levels for September and retail sales figures will be published later this month.

SMALL CAR SLUMP

More From This Section

HD Kumaraswamy

H D Kumaraswamy urges compliance with PM E-DRIVE and PLI guidelines

Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M leads carmakers' sales rebound ahead of festive season; Tata lags

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor records 20% rise in Sep sales by retailing 4,82,495 units

Surya Khurana, MD, FlixBus India; Shovit Mehrotra, Team Lead Regional Operations, FlixBus India; Mohan K, Head-Bus, Ashok Leyland; Max Zeumer, COO, FlixBus; Mridul Nischal, Senior Manager

Ashok Leyland, travel tech firm FlixBus sign deal for inter-city mobility

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric's dominance fades as Indian e-scooter battle intensifies

Maruti's domestic sales in the small- and mid-sized segments fell 11%; the two account for about half of Maruti's overall sales.

India's top electric-vehicle maker Tata Motors, which reported falling sales for a fourth straight month, blamed high inventory as well as the expiry of some government incentives on EVs and the lapse of road tax waivers on EVs in certain states.

The SUV segments, however, grew as dealers stocked up anticipating a jump in sales during the festive period that will run from early October to early November this year. Indians typically make big-ticket purchases during festivals since it's both auspicious and they get big discounts.

Mahindra & Mahindra, among India's top SUV makers by market share with its whole portfolio comprising SUVs, said its domestic car sales rose 24% year-on-year.

The Indian units of Japan's Toyota and South Korea's Kia posted sales increases of 14% and 17%, respectively, including exports.

Toyota and Kia also sell mostly SUVs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premiummahindra

No new EV facility planned beyond Chakan plant: Mahindra & Mahindra

Hyundai

Hyundai launches new Alcazar; SUVs now account for 67% of its overall sales

Curvv EV, Tata Motors

Tata Motors launches new Curvv SUV Coupe; priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

Fronx, Fronx exports

Maruti Suzuki commences export of Made in India SUV Fronx to Japan

Rapid Action Force (RAF) and police personnel stand guard outside the 'Rao IAS Study Centre' during a students' protest after three civil service aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of the coaching centre, at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Del

Delhi police opposes bail for 'mastikhor' driver in coaching centre deaths

Topics : SUV automobile manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon