Home / Industry / Auto / VinFast enters India with VF6, VF7 electric SUVs: Check price, specs

VinFast enters India with VF6, VF7 electric SUVs: Check price, specs

Vietnam's VinFast debuts in India with two electric SUVs, VF6 and VF7, while also unveiling plans for e-buses, two-wheelers, charging stations, and smart cities

VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau (R) and Vincent John Pendlebury, chief engineer VF6 and VF7, unveiled the all-new VinFast VF6 on Saturday

VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau (R) and Vincent John Pendlebury, chief engineer VF6 and VF7, unveiled the all-new VinFast VF6 on Saturday.

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Vietnamese automaker VinFast on Saturday announced its entry into India with the launch of two electric SUVs, VF6 and VF7. The VF6 is priced at ₹16.49 lakh, while the VF7 is priced at ₹20.89 lakh (ex-showroom price).
 
According to the company, VF6 trims come with an ARAI-certified driving range of 468 km and 463 km. The VF7 trims offer a range of 438 km, 510 km, and 532 km, depending on the variant.
 

VF6, VF7 features

 
The VinFast VF6 is equipped with a 59.6 kWh battery pack paired with a front-wheel-drive system. It comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, connected car features, and an all-LED lighting package. The cabin includes a coloured head-up display, dual-zone AC, and ventilated front seats with a powered driver seat. A vegan leather dual-tone interior and an edge-to-edge panoramic glass roof add to its premium feel.
   
The VF7 offers more options, with 59.6 kWh and 70.8 kWh battery packs. VF7 mirrors the VF6 in offering Level 2 ADAS, connected car technology, and full-LED lighting, complemented by a coloured head-up display. Inside, it features dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, and vegan leather upholstery in a dual-tone finish. The panoramic glass roof stretches edge to edge, enhancing cabin spaciousness and luxury. 
 

Production capacity in Tamil Nadu

 
VinFast, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, is producing its vehicles at its plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, with a current capacity of 50,000 units. VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said the company plans to expand this capacity to 1.5 lakh units in the second phase, subject to environmental clearances.

Topics : Vinfast Vietnam Electric vehicles in India Electric Vehicles Auto sector BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

