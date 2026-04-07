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Air India CEO Campbell Wilson steps down amid continuing losses: Report

Air India ​CEO Campbell Wilson has ​stepped down from ‌his position, Indian newspaper Mint reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter

Campbell Wilson

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson

Reuters New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 1:19 AM IST

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Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has resigned, ​Indian newspaper Mint reported, as the airline grapples with persistent losses and heightened regulatory scrutiny following a crash last year that killed 260 people. The report of the leadership change comes as the airline contends with delivery delays and persistent losses. Regulators have also reprimanded the ‌airline for safety lapses, including flying an ​aircraft eight times without an ​airworthiness certificate and running planes without checking emergency equipment.
 
Wilson is currently serving his ​notice period, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter. The newspaper said that it couldn't ascertain if Tata Group, its majority owner, has found his successor, it added. 
 
Wilson's resignation was accepted at a board meeting ​last week but he will stay on with the company until a successor ‌is found, the Hindustan Times reported, citing four people familiar with the matter.
 
Reuters ​could not immediately verify the reports. Air India didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours. In January, Reuters reported that Air India's board ‌was scouting for a new CEO ​to replace Wilson, a former ‌Singapore Airlines veteran brought in to steer the airline's turnaround in 2022 after years ‌of decline under government ownership.
 
Air India in December admitted there was ​a "need for urgent improvements in process discipline, communication, and compliance culture," according to a Reuters report.

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The airline has lost money since ​being bought by Tata in 2022, with the financial pressure worsening since Pakistan banned Indian carriers from its airspace last year.
 
A prolonged ‌Iran war will add further pressure on Air India's lucrative western routes, already ‌scaled back due to Pakistan's restrictions.
 
Air India is chaired by N Chandrasekaran, who is also the chair of Tata Group. Singapore Airlines holds a 25% stake in Air India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Air India Aviation News Aviation sector Tata group N Chandrasekaran

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 1:18 AM IST

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