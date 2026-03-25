Union cabinet clears modified UDAN scheme with ₹28,840 crore outlay

To boost air connectivity to remote and underserved parts of India, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the next phase of the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, with a total outlay of ₹28,840 crore for a 10-year period starting 2026–27 (FY27).

The amount allocated for the second phase of the scheme is significantly higher than the spending over the past decade. In the last 10 years, the government has spent at least ₹4,593 crore on viability gap funding (VGF) — a subsidy given to airlines to operate routes that are not commercially viable — and at least ₹4,638 crore on airport development under the UDAN scheme, as per previous replies tabled in Parliament.

The Cabinet cleared the "Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) — Modified UDAN" on Wednesday with an aim to expand air connectivity to “underserved and unserved regions”, improve emergency response and healthcare access in “remote and hilly regions”, make small airports more sustainable, and support the viability of regional airlines.

A key component of the modified scheme is the development of 100 airports from existing unserved airstrips, with a capital expenditure outlay of ₹12,159 crore over the next eight years. The government said this step would help in “transforming India into a globally competitive aviation ecosystem”.

Recognising that regional airports face “high recurring operation and maintenance (O&M) costs and limited revenue streams”, the scheme will provide O&M support for up to three years. The support has been capped at ₹3.06 crore per airport annually and ₹0.90 crore for heliports and water aerodromes, with a total allocation of ₹2,577 crore covering around 441 aerodromes.

To improve last-mile connectivity, especially in difficult terrain, the government will develop 200 modern helipads at a cost of ₹3,661 crore over the next eight years. These helipads will be built to deal with last-mile connectivity challenges in hilly, remote, island, and aspirational regions.

Under the UDAN scheme, airline operators receive financial support in the form of VGF for operating awarded routes. "Recognising the need for longer market development, VGF support to airline operators is proposed amounting to ₹10,043 crore over 10 years," the government stated.

In addition, the modified scheme includes plans to procure two Dhruv helicopters for Pawan Hans and two Dornier aircraft for Alliance Air to address the shortage of small aircraft in remote and difficult terrains and to “advance the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision”. Both — Dhruv helicopter as well as Dornier aircraft — are manufactured by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The government said the modified scheme is expected to “boost economic growth, trade, and tourism in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities” and “support affordable air travel for common citizens”.

Launched in October 2016, the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme aims to make air travel affordable by connecting unserved and underserved airports through capped fares and granting VGF subsidy to airlines. The routes under the scheme are allocated to airlines via a competitive bidding process.

The state governments support the scheme by reducing VAT on aviation turbine fuel and providing land and security for building aerodromes, while airport operators waive various charges on UDAN flights.

However, the scheme has been facing significant challenges. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on March 16, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol said that since the launch of the UDAN scheme, 925 routes have been awarded, of which 663 had been operationalised as of February 28 this year. He said 327 routes have been discontinued due to factors such as disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, aircraft shortages, supply chain and maintenance issues, airport or runway constraints, and low passenger demand on some routes.

Mohol added that a total of ₹4,593 crore has been disbursed as VGF subsidy since the scheme's inception. He said the funding is released after flights are operated, based on actual performance, and therefore there are no provisions for recovery or clawback.

In a separate reply in the Rajya Sabha on December 8, 2025, Mohol said 14 airports under the UDAN scheme were non-operational due to factors such as completion of the three-year VGF subsidy period, poor visibility conditions, aircraft shortages, plane leasing issues, temporary discontinuation by airlines, route renovation, low passenger load factors, and daytime runway restrictions at "VFR-only airports".

Airports equipped for instrument flight rules (IFR), in contrast, can handle operations in low visibility and at night using navigation aids, whereas VFR-only airports are restricted to daytime operations in good weather, limiting flight frequency and reliability.