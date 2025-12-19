Friday, December 19, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiGo probe decision taken after initial assessment: CCI's Ravneet Kaur

IndiGo probe decision taken after initial assessment: CCI's Ravneet Kaur

IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights starting from December 2, causing hardships to thousands of passengers

IndiGo

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, used to operate 2,300 flights daily

Press Trust of India
Dec 19 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Competition Commission of India Chairperson Ravneet Kaur on Friday said that based on the initial assessment, the fair trade regulator had decided to look into IndiGo operations after recent flight disruptions, which severely impacted passengers across the country.
  A series of flight disruptions by IndiGo, earlier in the month, created chaos at airportsand also dented the image of the country’s aviation sector.
 
Kaur told PTI that based on specific information, the commission on its initial assessment decided to further look into the matter.
  “We have information which has come to us, and based on that information, the matter was placed before the commission. The commission has taken a view that in the initial assessment, it looks like we can go into further detail,”Kaur said.
 
  When asked if the commission would be looking into the aviation sector as such, she said, “No. We have started looking at the information, and this information is only with respect to IndiGo”.

  On whether the commission will also look at the IndiGo issue under section 4 of the Competition Act, dealing with abuse of dominance as the airline has about 65 per cent market share, Kaur said, “No decision has been taken about that as yet”.  IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights starting from December 2, causing hardships to thousands of passengers.
 
The aviation safety regulator DGCA is probing the flight disruptions, and there are concerns in certain quarters about whether the airline's dominant position could also have been a contributing factor.
  The safety regulator had earlier summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidre Porqueras in the flight disruption case.
 
The IndiGo issue also figured in the Winter session of Parliament.  Corrective actions will be taken after probe report by panel: Official          Authorities will take elaborate and corrective actions after studying the probe panel report into the recent massive flight disruptions at IndiGo, a senior official said on Friday.   The four-member panel constituted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to finalise its report soon. In the wake of the flight disruptions earlier this month, the DGCA has cut IndiGo’s winter schedule by 10 per cent.   IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, used to operate 2,300 flights daily.   The senior government official said elaborate and corrective actions will be taken after studying the panel’s report. 
Respond to IndiGo’s plea seeking refund of ₹900 cr duty: Delhi HC to Customs
  The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the Customs department on a plea by InterGlobe Aviation, which oper-
ates the IndiGo airline, seeking a refund of more than ₹900 crore paid as Customs duty on aircraft engines and parts reimported into India after overseas repairs.
 
A bench of Justices V Kameswar Rao and Vinod Kumar issued the notice to the deputy commissioner (refund), office of the principal commissioner of Customs, Air Cargo Complex (Import), and asked the authorities to file a counter affidavit within two weeks.
 
The court listed the matter for next hearing on April 8, 2026.
 

Topics : DGCA CCI IndiGo crisis

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

