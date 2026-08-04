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Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India's Phuket-Delhi flight experiences turbulence, 12 injured

Air India's Phuket-Delhi flight experiences turbulence, 12 injured

Air India said its flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude

Air India

Air India said there have been no reports of serious injuries (Photo: Company)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

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An Air India flight from Phuket to the national capital experienced mid-air turbulence on Tuesday and 12 people onboard suffered injuries, according to sources.

Air India said its flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude.

"The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers and crew have safely disembarked," the airline said in a statement.

Citing initial reports, the sources said 10 passengers and 2 cabin crew members suffered injuries.

Air India said there have been no reports of serious injuries.

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"A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India's airport team and medical personnel," the statement said.

 

Details on the total number of passengers on the flight could not be immediately ascertained.

Information available on flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that the flight operated with an A320 aircraft lost altitude sometime before landing at the Delhi airport.

"We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," Air India said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Air India Delhi airport Delhi Thailad

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:20 PM IST