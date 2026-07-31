IndiGo to discontinue widebody operations, end Norse Atlantic lease

IndiGo, India's largest airline, said on Friday it would discontinue its wide-body operations from October 25 ​and conclude its damp lease agreement with Norway's ​Norse Atlantic Airways on October 31, scaling back a programme launched ‌last year to support its long-haul ambitions.

A worsening operating environment, driven by geopolitical tensions, has increased costs and weighed on the economics of the programme, it said. Under a damp lease, IndiGo provides the cabin crew, while the jet and pilots are provided by the lessor.

"Airspace constraints, elevated fuel costs and currency pressures have impacted route efficiency, schedule integrity, connectivity and overall competitiveness," the airline said, adding that the ‌factors had prompted a review of the project and potential alternatives.

As part of the move, IndiGo's Mumbai-Amsterdam service will be operated with Airbus A321XLR aircraft from October 25, while flights to and from London's Heathrow airport will be suspended until the carrier takes delivery of its Airbus A350-900 jets.

IndiGo said it ​had entered the agreement with Norse Atlantic in early 2025 to lease six ‌Boeing 787-9 aircraft, enabling it to launch services to Europe and Britain and gain operational experience ahead of the ​arrival ‌of its own widebody fleet.

In a separate statement, Norse Atlantic said IndiGo ‌was going to redeliver all six aircraft.

IndiGo said it remained committed to its long-term international growth strategy and would ‌continue expanding ​its European network ​with A321XLR aircraft while preparing for the introduction of A350 services.

The airline said affected passengers would be offered ‌alternative travel arrangements ​or refunds, where applicable.